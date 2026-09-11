



Pakistan has publicly ruled out any immediate military action under the Mecca Defence Agreement despite Saudi Arabia facing intensified Houthi attacks.





Islamabad insists it will act “when the time comes,” but for now, Saudi Arabia is left to confront the Iran-backed rebels largely on its own.





Saudi Arabia has been struggling against a surge of Houthi strikes targeting its cities, energy infrastructure, and border regions. The Houthis, aligned with Iran, have escalated operations in recent days, including attacks on oil facilities and military bases.





These strikes have wounded dozens and disrupted energy supplies, raising alarm across the Gulf.





Pakistan, however, has clarified that there are no discussions about a military response under the Mecca pact at present. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan stated that Islamabad will act under the agreement only when circumstances demand it. He emphasised that the pact is defensive in nature and does not automatically trigger Pakistani military intervention in every crisis involving Saudi Arabia.





The Mecca Defence Agreement, signed last month by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye, stipulates that an armed attack on one member is to be treated as an attack on all.





Yet, Pakistan’s position highlights the gap between the pact’s collective defence language and its practical implementation. Officials have stressed that the agreement is a framework for future cooperation, with institutional mechanisms like the Strategic Political and Defence Committee still being developed.





Pakistan has pointed to its existing military presence in Saudi Arabia, where Pakistani forces are already deployed for training and logistical support. However, Islamabad has avoided committing to combat operations against the Houthis. Instead, it has urged Iran to rein in its Yemeni allies and prevent further escalation.





This cautious stance reflects Pakistan’s broader strategic balancing. Islamabad has been mediating between the United States and Iran, and it is wary of being drawn into a full-scale regional war. Analysts note that Pakistan’s ambiguity is designed to preserve its diplomatic leverage while avoiding direct confrontation with Tehran.





Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, continues to retaliate with airstrikes across Yemen, targeting Houthi positions in provinces such as Taiz, Marib, and Al-Jawf. Yet without visible Pakistani or Turkish military support, Riyadh faces questions about the credibility of the new alliance.





The situation underscores the fragile credibility of the Mecca pact. While Defence Minister Khawaja Asif earlier compared it to NATO’s Article 5, Pakistan’s reluctance to act immediately has exposed the limitations of the agreement.





For now, Saudi Arabia remains largely alone in its fight against the Houthis, with Pakistan signalling that its intervention will only come at a later stage.





Agencies







