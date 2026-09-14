



Rudram missile development continues to progress, with Rudram-3 positioned as an advanced hypersonic air-to-surface and anti-radiation missile designed for a range of 550 to 600 kilometres. This weapon is being developed to provide the Indian Air Force with a decisive capability in neutralising enemy defences.





The missile’s primary role is suppression and destruction of enemy air defences, known as SEAD and DEAD missions. It is specifically designed to target surveillance radars, command hubs, and communication infrastructure, thereby paralysing the adversary’s ability to detect, track, and coordinate responses.





Rudram-3 achieves hypersonic speeds exceeding Mach 5 and potentially reaching Mach 7 or more. This velocity ensures rapid response times from launch to target impact, drastically reducing the window for interception. Such speeds make it extremely difficult for enemy defence systems to react effectively.





The missile weighs approximately 1,600 kilograms and carries a sophisticated payload. It employs advanced multi-mode guidance systems, including passive homing heads, active radar seekers, and infrared seekers. This combination allows it to adapt to different battlefield conditions and ensures precision strikes against varied targets.





Integration is primarily planned for the Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft. This platform provides the necessary payload capacity and operational flexibility to deploy Rudram-3 effectively.





Future compatibility is also expected for platforms such as the TEJAS MK-2, which will expand the missile’s deployment options across India’s combat fleet.





The Rudram-3 program is part of a broader indigenous effort by the Defence Research and Development Organisation to field advanced hypersonic systems.





India is simultaneously pursuing hypersonic glide vehicles, scramjet-powered missiles, and directed energy weapons. Rudram-3 represents the operational spearhead of this initiative, being the first hypersonic missile integrated into frontline combat aircraft.





This missile strengthens India’s deterrence posture by undermining adversary surveillance and missile systems from long ranges. By destroying enemy air defence infrastructure, Rudram-3 creates openings for follow-on strikes by other platforms, ensuring freedom of action in contested airspace.





The integration of Rudram-3 with the Su-30MKI is closely aligned with the ongoing Super Sukhoi upgrade program. This upgrade modernises the aircraft with advanced avionics, electronic warfare suites, and enhanced radar systems. Together, these improvements ensure that the Su-30MKI fleet will lead deep-strike and suppression missions during future high-intensity conflicts.





Beyond its immediate role, Rudram-3 reflects India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence technology. By fielding an indigenous hypersonic SEAD weapon, India reduces dependence on foreign suppliers while demonstrating its ability to innovate in cutting-edge domains.





This achievement is expected to accelerate collaborations between DRDO, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and the armed forces in developing next-generation strike systems.





The induction of Rudram-3 is likely to alter the balance of air power in the region. With adversaries investing heavily in advanced surface-to-air missile systems and electronic warfare, India’s ability to neutralise these defences at long range is a critical countermeasure. Rudram-3 ensures that the Indian Air Force retains survivable and effective strike capabilities in modern warfare.





Agencies







