



The Indian Army’s Para Special Forces are conducting trials of the indigenous G72 9×19mm submachine gun developed by Bangalore-based SSS Defence.





The trials represent an important evaluation of a locally designed small arm for specialised military operations.





The G72 is chambered for the widely used 9×19mm NATO cartridge, also known as 9×19mm Parabellum. Use of this ammunition could simplify logistics and improve compatibility with existing supplies.





SSS Defence describes the G72 as a modular submachine gun intended for close-quarter battle, urban operations, specialised missions and other situations where compact firepower is required.





The weapon uses a roller-delayed blowback operating system. This mechanism is designed to improve controllability and reduce felt recoil during rapid or fully automatic fire.





The G72 can reportedly fire in safe, semi-automatic and fully automatic modes. Its cyclic rate is approximately 900 to 950 rounds per minute, depending on the configuration and ammunition used.





The standard weapon is associated with a 30-round magazine capacity. Some government material has also referred to a 15–17-round configuration, suggesting that capacity may vary between specific versions or product variants.





The G72 is available with different barrel configurations. Company material lists 7-inch and 8-inch options, while other specifications refer to an approximately 8.7-inch standard barrel and a compact version for operations where manoeuvrability is especially important.





The compact configuration is intended for confined environments, vehicle operations, protective duties and missions requiring rapid movement through restricted spaces.





The barrel can be supplied with chrome-plated or nitride-finished bore options. These treatments are intended to improve resistance to wear and corrosion during demanding service use.





The weapon has a side-folding buttstock that locks securely in both the folded and extended positions. Folding the stock reduces the G72’s overall length during transport and movement through buildings or vehicles.





The G72 incorporates ambidextrous controls, allowing it to be operated by both right- and left-handed personnel. This is particularly useful for special forces working around cover, corners and confined obstacles.





The design includes Picatinny rails at the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o’clock positions, along with M-LOK mounting areas. These interfaces allow the integration of optical sights, aiming lasers, tactical lights, vertical grips and other mission equipment.





The threaded muzzle can support a suppressor, while an integral muzzle device and backup sights are also available. Such features give operators greater flexibility when configuring the weapon for different missions.





The G72 is manufactured using aerospace-grade aluminium and high-strength steel alloys. This combination is intended to balance durability with reduced weight.





The platform also features a drop-in trigger unit and is designed for tool-free maintenance in relevant areas. These features could help simplify servicing and reduce maintenance time for specialised units.









The G72’s roller-delayed action, folding stock, modular rails and compact barrel options are intended to provide a balance between firepower, accuracy, portability and controllability.





For Para Special Forces, the trials will allow the Army to assess the weapon under operationally relevant conditions. Key areas of evaluation are likely to include reliability, accuracy, recoil control, handling, durability, maintenance requirements and performance with different types of 9×19mm ammunition.





The trials could also examine the G72’s performance in close-quarter battle scenarios, including movement inside buildings, rapid target engagement, firing from awkward positions and use with protective equipment.





The selection process will ultimately depend on the Army’s technical and operational requirements. A trial does not automatically mean that the weapon has been formally inducted or ordered in large numbers.





The evaluation nevertheless places an indigenous Indian submachine gun before one of the country’s most demanding military users.





SSS Defence has developed a portfolio of indigenous small arms, including submachine guns, assault rifles, precision rifles, sniper rifles and handguns. The company is part of the Stumpp Schuele & Somappa engineering group, which has several decades of manufacturing experience.





The G72 has also attracted interest from police and security organisations. Its design is suitable for special operations, counter-terrorism, VIP protection and other close-range missions where a compact weapon is preferred.





If the trials are successful, the G72 could strengthen the domestic supply chain for specialised small arms and reduce dependence on imported submachine guns. The evaluation also supports India’s wider objective of expanding indigenous defence manufacturing and encouraging private-sector participation in the development of infantry weapons.





The Para Special Forces trials will therefore be watched closely, as their outcome could influence the future adoption of the G72 by other Indian military, police and security formations.





Agencies







