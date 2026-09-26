



The Indian Army has issued a Request for Information for the prospective procurement of approximately 350 Portable Explosive Detectors. The requirement concerns compact, field-deployable equipment intended to support the rapid detection and identification of explosive substances.





The detectors are expected to identify trace and vapour residues from military, commercial and improvised explosive materials. The equipment is intended for use during explosive ordnance disposal operations and related counter-explosive security tasks.





The proposed acquisition quantity is approximately 350 units, indicating a potentially broad requirement across Army formations, explosive ordnance disposal teams and security-related operational elements.





Vendors are required to submit their responses by 13 November 2026. The technical opening is also scheduled for 13 November 2026.





The tender information was published during September 2026, with the procurement associated with New Delhi and the Ministry of Defence.





A Request for Information is normally a pre-procurement market-engagement exercise. It enables the Indian Army to assess available technologies, identify capable manufacturers and suppliers, evaluate potential technical configurations, and help frame requirements before a subsequent formal acquisition stage.





Portable explosive detectors can support personnel at checkpoints, critical installations, vehicle inspection areas, ammunition locations, temporary operating bases and post-incident investigation sites.





The intended capability focuses on rapid screening rather than laboratory analysis. Personnel may use such systems to examine surfaces, baggage, parcels, vehicles, equipment and suspected objects for minute explosive traces or airborne vapours.





The requirement’s reference to military, commercial and improvised explosive materials is significant. It suggests the Army seeks a detection solution capable of addressing both conventional ordnance-related substances and materials potentially encountered in improvised explosive device threats.





Prospective respondents will need to examine the eventual Request for Information documentation carefully for any detailed requirements concerning sensitivity, selectivity, false-alarm performance, warm-up time, analysis time, portability, battery endurance, data recording, environmental operating range, calibration, consumables, servicing and operator training.





Suppliers may also need to demonstrate that their equipment can remain dependable in demanding field conditions, including dust, heat, humidity, transportation vibration and prolonged operational use.





The tender listing describes the requirement as being for rapid detection and identification of trace and vapour residues, rather than merely basic explosive screening. This may require vendors to demonstrate the detector’s ability to distinguish relevant explosive signatures from common environmental contaminants.





Potential participants should treat 13 November 2026 as the stated submission and technical-opening date. However, one public tender listing presents 14 November 2026 as its closing date, so bidders should verify the authoritative deadline and all procedural requirements directly through the applicable Ministry of Defence procurement channel before submission.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







