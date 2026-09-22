



CNN, MS NOW and Politico have launched a major legal challenge against the administration of US President Donald Trump after the White House abruptly revoked press credentials belonging to journalists from all three organisations, triggering a fresh confrontation over press freedom, constitutional protections and access to the presidency.





The lawsuit, filed on Monday in a federal court in Washington, DC, comes just days after Trump announced that CNN, MS NOW and Politico would be barred from the White House. The President accused the organisations of publishing what he characterised as “fake news” and claimed their coverage was inaccurate, unfair and damaging.





In a joint statement, the three media organisations said they were taking legal action to defend constitutional protections for journalists and to challenge what they described as government interference in independent reporting.





The organisations stated that the government should not have the authority to determine what news outlets are permitted to report or publish. They argued that allowing such restrictions to stand would establish a dangerous precedent that could affect the broader American media landscape.





According to the news organisations, the White House revoked journalists’ credentials without warning, explanation or any formal process. They said the decision was made solely because the administration objected to their reporting and warned that such actions could undermine press freedom and limit the public’s access to independent journalism.





The dispute intensified after reporters from CNN, MS NOW and Politico were reportedly stopped at White House security gates over the weekend. Several journalists were denied entry, while others had their official hard passes confiscated by Secret Service personnel after discovering that their credentials had been disabled.





The legal challenge is expected to receive rapid judicial scrutiny. Reports indicate that an emergency filing has already been submitted before the US District Court in Washington, where administration officials could soon face legal arguments and hearings concerning the constitutionality of the ban.





The case has rapidly become one of the most significant press freedom disputes of Trump’s second presidency. Media organisations argue that the issue extends beyond the three affected outlets because it concerns whether a government can selectively exclude journalists based on editorial viewpoints.





The immediate operational impact of the White House decision became evident on Monday. CNN had originally been scheduled to serve as the White House television pool network and was expected to accompany Trump to New York during activities surrounding the annual United Nations General Assembly.





However, the White House Office of Communications released its official daily guidance and press schedule on Sunday night without naming a principal television pool network for Monday. The omission fuelled further questions about how White House media access would function following the exclusion of one of the participating networks.





Trump’s decision was announced through a post on Truth Social. In his statement, the President declared that CNN, MS NOW and Politico were being banned from the White House with immediate effect.





Trump criticised CNN and MS NOW while also targeting Politico, alleging that the publication had benefited from what he characterised as improper government subscriptions during the administration of former President Joe Biden. He claimed the media organisations regularly published false information and argued that restrictions were justified because of their coverage.





The President further warned that additional media organisations could face similar measures in the future. He suggested that news outlets should not be permitted to report what he described as fiction or lies when covering the President, the administration or the United States.





The warnings raised concerns among journalism organisations and press freedom advocates, who argued that the move could create a precedent allowing governments to punish unfavourable reporting by restricting access to public institutions.





The practical consequences of the ban became clear on Saturday when affected reporters attempted to enter the White House complex.





CNN correspondent Betsy Klein recounted arriving at the White House and proceeding through the standard security process. According to her account, she placed her belongings through security screening, presented her hard pass and entered the required PIN code as normal.





However, instead of granting access, the security system repeatedly rejected her credentials. Klein said the card reader displayed multiple signals and failed to recognise her badge. A Secret Service officer subsequently informed her that the pass had been deactivated.





When she requested an explanation, Klein said the officer provided no specific reason and directed her to the White House Press Office for further information. She also stated that the officer retained possession of her physical White House press credential after informing her it had been disabled.





MS NOW correspondent Akayla Gardner described a similar experience. She said an officer informed her that her press badge had been disabled and instructed her to surrender it. When she asked why she was being denied entry, Gardner said she was told that the decision was above the officer’s authority.





Gardner further reported that her photographer was also barred from entering the complex. However, she noted that an MS NOW producer was able to gain entry because their badge remained active and operational.





The White House Correspondents’ Association strongly criticised the administration’s actions. Association President Jacqui Heinrich argued that revoking access for journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico violated First Amendment protections.





Heinrich warned that the implications extend far beyond the affected organisations. She noted that if access can be denied because of coverage deemed unfavourable by government officials, the same rationale could eventually be applied against any news outlet regardless of political orientation.





CNN separately stated that it intends to continue covering the federal government and the Trump administration despite the access restrictions.





The legal battle is also drawing attention because of its potential implications for the long-established White House press pool system. The television pool operates as a rotating arrangement among major American broadcasters and provides shared video coverage of presidential activities, especially during events or travel engagements where only a limited number of journalists can be physically present.





CNN is traditionally one of the five principal organisations participating in the television rotation alongside ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC. The dispute therefore raises questions about how pool coverage could function if one of the participating organisations remains excluded.





Legal experts have also pointed to previous court rulings involving White House press credentials. During Trump’s first presidency, courts ordered the restoration of credentials belonging to journalists whose access had been revoked, finding that due process protections applied once access had been granted. Those earlier decisions are now expected to play an important role in the current proceedings.





The lawsuit seeks emergency relief and a temporary restraining order that would immediately restore access for journalists from the three organisations while the broader constitutional questions are litigated.





As the case moves through federal court, it is expected to become a landmark test of the balance between presidential authority over White House access and constitutional protections guaranteeing freedom of the press.





The outcome could have far-reaching consequences not only for CNN, MS NOW and Politico, but also for the relationship between future administrations and the American media as a whole.





ANI







