



Indian Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and Japan Air Self-Defence Force Chief of Staff General Takehiro Morita flew the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS from Air Force Station Jodhpur on Sunday.





Their joint sortie marked a symbolic highlight of the ongoing Indo-Japan bilateral air exercise ‘Veer Guardian-2026’.





The two Air Chiefs were seen walking towards their respective aircraft before taking off, underscoring the spirit of camaraderie and operational cooperation. This exercise involves frontline fighter aircraft from both the Indian Air Force and the Japan Air Self-Defence Force.





The Indian Air Force is fielding a diverse mix of combat aircraft, including the indigenous TEJAS, Su-30MKI and Rafale fighter jets. The Japanese contingent is participating with its F-2A fighter aircraft, reflecting the seriousness of the engagement.





Earlier, on 10 September, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had described Tokyo’s decision to send fighter aircraft to participate in Exercise Veer Guardian as a significant milestone in the India-Japan defence partnership. He emphasised that the maiden visit of JASDF fighter aircraft to India reflects growing trust and a shared commitment to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.





He also recalled his highly productive discussions with his Japanese counterpart in New Delhi last month, noting that mutual exchanges such as Exercise Veer Guardian further strengthen bilateral synergy. His remarks highlighted the strategic depth of the cooperation.





On 8 September, the Indian Air Force welcomed F-2 fighter jets of the JASDF for the bilateral combat exercise. The arrival of the Japanese contingent was marked by a post on X from the IAF’s media coordination centre, which described the skies over Jodhpur as set for high-octane aerial action.





The post underlined the strengthening of interoperability, sharpening of skills and elevation of the Indo-Japan defence partnership.





The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the bilateral air exercise ‘Veer Guardian-2026’ began at Air Force Station Jodhpur and will continue until 22 September 2026.





The program integrates mission planning conferences, subject matter expert exchanges, and professional interactions between personnel, including engineering and aerospace safety.





During the fourteen-day exercise, participating air warriors are undertaking advanced operational missions and engaging in extensive professional exchanges. These activities are designed to foster deep operational synergy between the two air forces.





The exercise reflects a deepening strategic partnership between India and Japan by enhancing tactical proficiency and aerospace operational synergy.





It reaffirms the longstanding bonds of friendship and strategic cooperation between the two nations, while also reinforcing their shared vision for stability in the Indo-Pacific.





ANI







