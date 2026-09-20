



India’s Zorawar light tank program, jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Larsen & Toubro, is facing a delay of up to two years after the Army demanded protection levels beyond STANAG Level 4, as reported by Times of India.





This requirement has pushed the induction timeline from the original target of 2027 to possibly 2028 or 2029, as engineers work to strengthen armour while keeping the weight under the crucial 25‑ton limit needed for high‑altitude mobility in regions such as Ladakh.





STANAG protection levels, defined by NATO, measure how well armoured vehicles withstand battlefield threats including small arms fire, artillery fragments and mine blasts. Level 4 is designed to stop heavy machine‑gun fire and withstand mine blasts equivalent to 10 kg of TNT.





Levels above 4 offer markedly stronger protection: Level 5 resists 25 mm autocannon rounds, while Level 6 can defeat 30 mm armour‑piercing rounds and survive near‑direct 155 mm artillery hits. However, higher protection adds significant weight and cost, reducing mobility and limiting deployment in difficult terrain.





The Zorawar was conceived after China deployed Type‑15 light tanks during the 2020 standoff in eastern Ladakh. India plans to induct 354 units, with an initial batch of 59 to be produced by Larsen & Toubro at its Hazira plant. The tank was recently showcased to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Hazira, highlighting its importance to India’s defence modernisation efforts.





Developed in just 19 months, Zorawar is India’s first indigenous light tank optimised for Himalayan warfare. Named after General Zorawar Singh, the ‘Conqueror of Ladakh,’ it is lighter than China’s Type‑15 while maintaining comparable firepower.





The platform mounts a Belgian John Cockerill 3105 turret with a 105 mm autoloading gun, a coaxial 7.62 mm machine gun, a 12.7 mm remote‑controlled weapon station and twin launchers for Nag Mk‑2 anti‑tank guided missiles. It is powered by a Cummins 760 hp diesel engine paired with a Renk transmission, capable of speeds up to 70 km/h and a range of 450 km.





Its light weight enables airlift by aircraft such as the C‑390, which is being considered under the Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft competition. Any increase above 25 tons would reduce the pool of transport aircraft able to carry the tank, restricting deployment to larger types such as the A‑400M, Il‑76 and C‑17.





During the 2020 Ladakh standoff, heavier tanks such as the T‑72 and T‑90 were airlifted using the IAF’s Il‑76s and C‑17s, underscoring the logistical challenges of deploying heavy armour in mountainous terrain.





The delay reflects the Army’s emphasis on survivability in modern combat environments, where threats from autocannons, anti‑tank guided missiles and drone swarms are increasingly prevalent.





While the extended timeline poses challenges, it also provides an opportunity for Indian developers to integrate advanced composite armour, modular protection systems and active defence technologies.





This ensures that Zorawar will remain a strategically viable platform for high‑altitude warfare and a credible counter to Chinese deployments in the Himalayas.





Agencies







