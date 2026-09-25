Illustrative





Mano Aircraft Private Limited has officially revealed a full-scale mock-up of its flagship Supernova two-seater light aircraft, marking a substantial milestone for the indigenous civil aviation and general aerospace domain in India.





The enterprise, headquartered in the bustling industrial city of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, is dedicatedly focused on designing highly affordable aircraft alongside versatile homebuilder kits aimed at promoting local aerospace engineering talents as well as private aviation throughout the nation.





This newly unveiled Supernova model represents a modern light sport aircraft tailored specifically to cater to domestic aviation enthusiasts, flight training organisations, and amateur builders seeking cost-effective general aviation solutions.





Engineered around a robust lightweight frame, the Supernova aircraft measures exactly 8.8 metres or 29 feet in terms of total wingspan, whilst boasting an overall longitudinal length of 6.0 metres or 20 feet and a height profile of 1.5 metres or 5 feet.





The propulsion system chosen for this aircraft is the renowned Rotax-912 engine, a highly reliable four-cylinder four-stroke powerplant capable of delivering a baseline power output of 100 hp.





With this efficient engine configuration, the Supernova is capable of attaining a maximum cruise speed, denoted as Vc, of 222 km/h, which is equivalent to 120 knots or 138 mph in standard aviation metrics.





The flight endurance capability of the platform is notably impressive for its class, as it offers a maximum operating range of 1,500 km, allowing pilots to cover considerable distances across regional air routes without needing frequent refuelling stops.





In terms of weight limits, the airframe is specified with a maximum takeoff weight or MTOW of 600 kg or 1,320 lb, aligning perfectly with global standards for light sport aircraft structures.





The operational baseline structure features a maximum useful load capacity of 190 kg, an empty weight metric of 340 kg, and a maximum operational ceiling limit set around 4,572 metres or 15,000 feet above mean sea level.





Designed featuring a streamlined tandem seat arrangement, the airframe allows both occupant seats to control the flying surfaces independently, offering a dynamic and responsive pilot experience reminiscent of high-performance aviation configurations.





The cockpit layout accommodates a cabin width of 0.9 metres and a cabin height of 0.7 metres, meticulously configured to balance structural aerodynamics with adequate ergonomics for long-range inter-state trips.





From a performance standpoint, the aircraft requires a minimal take-off distance of just 318 metres or 1,045 feet, whilst exhibiting a steady rate of climb at 600 feet per minute and a stall speed with flaps extended at 70 km/h.





To make home construction as straightforward as possible for local aviation hobbyists, the entire airframe is architected into five distinct self-assembly builder kits, ensuring ease of transport and simplified modular fabrication.





The core vision of Mano Aircraft Private Limited aligns strictly with the Make in India initiative, utilising local manufacturing processes, advanced carbon fibre composite structures, and locally sourced materials to keep end-product costs exceptionally competitive.





The venture's broader strategic roadmap includes developing the raw airframes domestically first, with long-term plans aiming towards designing indigenous light aero-engines, general sub-components, and eventually multi-engine business jets for both national and global markets.





Beyond catering strictly to commercial aviation enthusiasts, the Start-Up aims to transfer vital hands-on technical skills to engineering graduates across key technical hubs like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Bangalore, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical aerospace manufacturing.





By establishing scalable assembly lines for domestic piston-prop planes, the Coimbatore firm is fostering an self-reliant ecosystem that supports private flying clubs, recreational sport pilots, and lightweight dual-use civilian defence survey applications across regional Indian airfields.





Agencies







