



The Defence Ministry has formally decided that no defence firm supplying weapons to the Indian armed forces can be blacklisted indefinitely.





According to a report prepared by senior officials, the maximum period for which a company can be blacklisted has been capped at ten years. This report has been cleared at the highest level, including by the Defence Acquisition Council, which is the apex body overseeing procurement decisions.





Highly placed sources confirmed that the decision was taken after extensive deliberations on balancing accountability with fairness. The ministry has long grappled with the challenge of ensuring that firms found guilty of malpractice or corruption face strict consequences, while also avoiding a situation where the armed forces are deprived of critical suppliers for an indefinite period.





The new framework is expected to bring clarity and predictability to the procurement process. Defence firms will now face a defined ceiling on punitive measures, which will prevent indefinite exclusion from contracts.





Officials explained that this move is aimed at maintaining a competitive environment in the defence sector, while still enforcing discipline among suppliers.





The Defence Acquisition Council’s clearance of the report signals a broader effort to streamline procurement rules. India has been pushing for greater transparency and efficiency in defence acquisitions, particularly as the country undertakes ambitious modernisation programs across the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The decision also reflects the government’s intent to ensure that punitive measures do not inadvertently harm the armed forces’ operational readiness.





Industry experts noted that the ten‑year cap aligns India’s policies more closely with international practices. In several countries, blacklisting periods are limited to ensure that firms can reform and re‑enter the market after serving their penalties.





This approach is seen as a balance between deterrence and rehabilitation, encouraging companies to improve compliance standards while safeguarding national security interests.





The move comes at a time when India is expanding its defence industrial base, encouraging both public sector undertakings and private Start‑Ups to participate in large‑scale projects.





By setting a maximum blacklisting period, the ministry is signalling that while misconduct will be punished, firms will not be permanently excluded from contributing to national defence once corrective measures are taken.





The Defence Ministry’s decision is also expected to reduce litigation and disputes between companies and the government. Indefinite blacklisting had previously led to prolonged legal battles, delaying procurement programs and affecting delivery schedules. A fixed timeline will provide greater certainty to both the government and industry stakeholders.





This policy change is part of a larger effort to reform India’s defence procurement ecosystem. Alongside initiatives such as the Positive Indigenisation Lists and import bans on specific items, the government is working to create a more robust and accountable supply chain.





The ten‑year cap on blacklisting is therefore not just a procedural adjustment but a strategic measure to ensure continuity in defence supplies while maintaining strict oversight.





Agencies







