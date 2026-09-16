



DRDO has begun showcasing its latest indigenous defence technologies at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2026 Expo in Tshwane, South Africa, marking India’s growing presence in the global defence market.





The exhibition highlights advanced systems such as ASTRA MK-1, Akash-NG, AEW&C, and maritime reconnaissance platforms, while simultaneously unveiling new industry synergy initiatives back in New Delhi.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is participating in the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2026 Exhibition from 16–20 September at Hangar 2, Stall 2W 15 in Tshwane, South Africa. The organisation emphasised that its participation underscores India’s indigenous defence capabilities and its commitment to strengthening international defence cooperation.





DRDO is showcasing its advanced weapons systems and cutting-edge technologies at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2026 Exhibition in Hangar 2, Stall 2W 15, being held from 16–20 September 2026 at Tshwane, South Africa.



The participation highlights India’s indigenous… pic.twitter.com/bEsuAUJ3LP — DRDO (@DRDO_India) September 16, 2026





The major systems on display include the Medium Range Maritime Reconnaissance (MRMR), the Airborne Early Warning & Control System (AEW&C), the Wheeled CBRN Reconnaissance Vehicle, and the PDDS-X Portable Diver Detection Sonar. These platforms demonstrate India’s ability to deliver advanced surveillance, detection, and reconnaissance solutions across multiple domains.





The exhibition also features the ASTRA MK-1 Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile, the Akash-NG Surface-to-Air Missile, the Low Frequency Variable Depth Sonar (LFVDS), and technologies for an Active Protection System. These systems highlight India’s growing expertise in missile technology, air defence, and naval warfare solutions.





AAD is Africa’s only aerospace and defence expo that combines a trade exhibition with an air show. Held biennially in Tshwane, it attracts delegations from over 30 countries, with more than 250 exhibitors and tens of thousands of visitors. The event is regarded as a national asset for South Africa, contributing significantly to its economy during show years.





Alongside DRDO’s participation in South Africa, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled key policy initiatives in New Delhi during ‘VIMARSH’, a DRDO-Industry Synergy Meet. These initiatives include a comprehensive framework to lower technical and financial entry barriers for MSMEs and deep-tech Start-Ups, offering direct funding, incubation support, and access to DRDO testing facilities.





A secure framework for sharing DRDO-developed software source codes with licensee industries was also launched to accelerate software-defined defence capabilities and manage obsolescence.





Nine Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technology (LAToTs) were handed over to 13 manufacturing partners, enabling commercial production of state-of-the-art systems. Strategic MoUs were exchanged with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB) to expand industry outreach and foster grassroots participation.





DRDO also signed a contract with the Quality Council of India for the System for Advanced Manufacturing Assessment and Rating (SAMAR) version 2.0, which will benchmark the manufacturing maturity of domestic defence enterprises. This initiative aims to strengthen India’s defence industrial base and ensure quality standards across production.





In his address, Rajnath Singh emphasised that DRDO-Industry collaboration must extend beyond production to encompass research, design, testing, certification, and manufacturing.





He stated that DRDO brings knowledge and technology, industry provides scale, Start-Ups contribute innovation, and youth embody the vision of a New India. Together, these forces can achieve seemingly impossible goals.





He underlined that the vision of Viksit Bharat is not only to build an economically strong nation but also to make it technologically self-reliant, socially inclusive, environmentally sustainable, and strategically secure. By 2047, India aims to achieve Aatmanirbharta in critical technologies, significantly increase indigenous content, expand defence exports, and establish a robust presence in global supply chains.





This dual effort—showcasing indigenous systems abroad while strengthening industry collaboration at home—demonstrates India’s determination to position itself as a global hub for defence manufacturing and innovation.





ANI







