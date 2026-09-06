



Munitions India Limited, a Defence Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Drogo Aerospace Private Limited to collaborate on the design, development and integration of indigenous Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and loitering munition systems.





The agreement was signed in Pune by Yashwanth Bonthu, Founder and CEO of Drogo Aerospace, and Kumar Vaibhav Gaur, Executive Director of MIL.





Drogo Aerospace will concentrate on the design, development and manufacturing of UAV platforms, including associated empty-payload hardware. MIL will contribute its expertise in defence munitions and warhead technologies.





Established in 2021 after the restructuring of the Ordnance Factory Board into seven separate public sector undertakings, MIL manufactures ammunition, explosives, rockets and bombs for the Indian Armed Forces, foreign military customers and domestic civilian requirements.





As part of the collaboration, MIL will bring its capabilities in munitions design, explosive systems, payload filling, fuzing and modular munition development.





The two organisations will jointly work on subsequent stages of development, including munition–UAV integration, safety evaluation, field and range trials, and quality certification.





The partnership is expected to combine UAV engineering, munition technology, payload systems and defence-grade integration capabilities to develop indigenous unmanned systems for authorised defence requirements.





A key element of the collaboration is Drogo Aerospace’s indigenous Delta Wing Kamikaze UAV/loitering munition platform, which was successfully tested recently in Hyderabad.





The Delta Wing Kamikaze is a loitering munition-type unmanned platform designed to identify and engage designated targets. The triangular wing configuration gives the system its name, while the term Kamikaze is used in modern defence terminology to describe one-way attack drones designed to strike intended targets.





Drogo Aerospace stated that the platform is being developed with long-range defence requirements in mind. It is designed for a mission range of up to 1,000 km and a warhead-carrying capacity of approximately 20–30 kg.





The MoU with MIL is expected to strengthen the platform’s munition and warhead integration capabilities and facilitate its progression through the next stages of development, integration and validation.





Speaking on the occasion, Yashwanth Bonthu said the Delta Wing Kamikaze represented an important step in the development of advanced indigenous unmanned systems for India’s defence requirements.





He emphasised that the combination of Drogo Aerospace’s UAV engineering capabilities with MIL’s expertise in munitions and warhead technologies would add strength to the partnership.





He added that the successful recent test of the Delta Wing Kamikaze had provided further momentum to the program, and the MoU would support the company in moving towards integration, validation and mission readiness.





Kumar Vaibhav Gaur expressed satisfaction at MIL’s participation in the MoU, stating that the collaboration would strengthen Indian defence through joint efforts with Drogo Aerospace.





The partnership aligns with the broader objective of promoting the development and manufacture of advanced defence systems within India.





By combining UAV engineering, loitering munition technology, payload systems and defence integration capabilities, the two organisations aim to strengthen the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem.





The collaboration is also intended to contribute to the development of next-generation indigenous unmanned systems for the Indian Armed Forces and other authorised defence requirements.





The association between Drogo Aerospace and MIL, bringing together indigenous UAV and munition capabilities, marks another step towards enhancing technological self-reliance and domestic manufacturing capabilities in India’s defence sector.





Agencies







