



India has issued a strong censure at the United Nations Security Council over the involuntary repatriation of millions of Afghans, while simultaneously urging the dismantling of permissive environments that continue to shelter transnational terrorist networks. Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, highlighted the humanitarian plight of Afghan returnees, noting that 2.9 million Afghans were returned in 2025 and another 1.15 million by August 2026, most of them involuntarily.





He stressed that such large-scale forced returns, unsafe and undignified, would have triggered political outcry and urgent humanitarian mobilisation elsewhere, lamenting the absence of such a response in this case.





India reaffirmed that returns must be voluntary, safe, and dignified, pointing to its cooperation with UN agencies and Afghan authorities in providing housing, food, and essential provisions. Recently, India gifted family tents to the Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, underscoring its humanitarian commitment.





The envoy then shifted focus to regional security, invoking lessons from the 9/11 attacks. He reminded the Council that al-Qaeda’s leadership did not evade justice in remote wilderness but was found sheltered in settled communities.





Osama bin Laden was tracked and killed in a fortified compound under Operation Neptune Spear, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was captured in an ordinary residential house, Ramzi Binalshibh was found in an urban centre, Walid bin Attash was separately captured, and Mustafa Ahmed al-Hawsawi, a key financial facilitator, was also apprehended under similar circumstances.





Ambassador Harish emphasised that these operatives were not fugitives hiding in caves but individuals who thrived in permissive environments. He declared that draining such swamps that enable terrorists to prosper remains crucial.





He warned that the same permissive environment that sheltered the 9/11 masterminds continues to provide space and impunity to affiliates of al-Qaeda such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.





These groups, he cautioned, have acquired new identities to evade sanctions while their leadership and training infrastructure remain shielded. India urged the international community to act collectively to eliminate such sanctuaries, ensuring that no more families lose loved ones to terrorism.





The reflections coincided with the recent 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. On 11 September 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial aircraft, crashing two into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Centre in New York, one into the Pentagon in Virginia, and a fourth into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers resisted.





The attacks killed 2,977 people, marking one of the deadliest terrorist incidents in history. The destruction of the Twin Towers and the Pentagon assault triggered a national crisis in the United States, ushering in a new era of counter-terrorism operations, military campaigns, and heightened domestic security.





At Ground Zero, annual remembrance ceremonies continue to honour victims, with family members reading aloud the names of those killed. The attacks, orchestrated by Osama bin Laden, prompted Washington to launch a global campaign against al-Qaeda and its affiliates, beginning with the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in October 2001.





Communities across the United States observed Patriot Day and the National Day of Service and Remembrance with solemn traditions, moments of silence, flags at half-staff, and volunteer projects, reinforcing resilience in the face of tragedy.





India’s intervention at the UNSC thus combined humanitarian concern with a sharp security warning, linking the plight of Afghan returnees to the enduring threat posed by permissive environments that continue to shield terrorist networks. The message was clear: unless the international community acts decisively, the conditions that enabled 9/11 could once again foster catastrophic violence.





ANI







