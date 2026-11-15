



Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar, two UN-designated global terrorists linked to some of the deadliest attacks on India, have reportedly been moved to new, heavily guarded hideouts in Pakistan during the past week. NDTV reported.





According to intelligence inputs, both men are now living in secure safe houses operated under the protection of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), amid growing concerns over their security.





Saeed, founder and chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has allegedly been shifted from Lahore's Johar Town to the Garrison Ground area of Rawalpindi, a high-security zone located close to Pakistan Army headquarters.





Azhar, chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), has reportedly been relocated to a fortified safe house in Nawabshah in Pakistan's Sindh province.





The reported moves are said to have been driven by fears following Operation Sindoor, which inflicted significant damage on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. Intelligence sources believe Pakistani authorities are concerned about the possibility of further Indian strikes, as well as the activities of 'unknown gunmen' who have targeted several anti-India terrorists in Pakistan in recent months.





Security arrangements around Saeed have reportedly been strengthened considerably. He has ceased meeting Lashkar members face-to-face and is now believed to communicate solely through audio messages. His movements are said to be tightly controlled and heavily monitored.





Pakistan officially maintains that Saeed is serving a sentence in terror-financing cases at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail. However, intelligence assessments dispute this claim, alleging that he is residing comfortably inside a protected safe house rather than remaining behind bars.





Jaish-e-Mohammed has also faced major setbacks. Its Markaz headquarters in Bahawalpur reportedly sustained extensive damage during Operation Sindoor, significantly affecting the organisation's ability to regroup and rebuild its operational network.





Azhar has similarly reduced his exposure, avoiding direct interaction with most members of the organisation. Reports indicate that he remains in contact only with a small inner circle that includes several senior commanders.





The relocation of both men highlights what intelligence sources describe as growing anxiety within Pakistan's security establishment. In addition to concerns over potential military action, both terror leaders have reportedly curtailed their organisational activities and personal movements to minimise the risk of detection or targeted attacks.





Saeed remains wanted in India for his alleged role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and multiple other attacks. Azhar is widely identified as the mastermind behind the Pulwama, Pathankot and Parliament attacks.





For the present, intelligence assessments indicate that neither man is in prison. Instead, both are believed to be living under the protection of Pakistan's intelligence apparatus in heavily secured locations.





Agencies







