



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Advanced Centre of Research in High Energy Materials (ACRHEM), presently known as DIA-CoE at the University of Hyderabad, have secured a major intellectual property milestone with the granting of Patent No. 599900 by the Government of India’s Patent Office.





The patent, filed on 21 December 2022 and officially granted on 20 August 2026, is titled “N1,N1,N1,N4,N4,N4-hexaethylbut-2-yne-1,4-diaminiumdodecaborane: The Next Generation Solid Rocket Propellant Fuel”. This invention represents a significant leap in India’s indigenous energetic materials research and development program.





The compound, designated BAM-H24, has been developed by Dr. Muddamarri Hanumantha Rao and Professor Muralidharan Krishnamurthi of ACRHEM and the School of Chemistry at UoH. The patent details the synthesis, structural elucidation, and energetic properties of this boron-, hydrogen-, and nitrogen-rich compound, which is expected to redefine the performance and safety standards of solid rocket propellants.





BAM-H24 offers a strong safety profile due to its chemical and thermal stability. It demonstrates high insensitivity to impact and friction, which makes it safer to handle and store compared to conventional energetic materials.





This property is particularly critical in manufacturing environments where accidental ignition risks are a constant concern.





The compound is expected to deliver superior performance metrics, including high specific impulse values and reduced ignition delay. These attributes will enhance the energy efficiency and thrust performance of solid rocket propulsion systems, making them more reliable for both defence and space applications. The non-hygroscopic nature of BAM-H24 ensures that it does not absorb moisture, thereby maintaining its integrity even under humid or demanding storage conditions.





Its versatility extends beyond use as a solid rocket propellant fuel. BAM-H24 can also function as a fuel additive or burn rate accelerator in advanced high-energy material formulations. This adaptability makes it a valuable innovation for a wide range of aerospace and defence applications.





The societal and strategic significance of this development is profound. By enabling the possibility of a highly efficient, safer, and reliable solid fuel formulation for missile systems and launch vehicles, BAM-H24 strengthens India’s defence self-reliance initiatives. It reduces dependence on imported technologies and aligns with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence manufacturing.





The reduced sensitivity of BAM-H24 to accidental impact or friction also minimises operational hazards for personnel working in propellant manufacturing facilities. This enhances safety standards across the production and deployment chain, ensuring smoother logistics and safer operations.





The joint achievement by DRDO and ACRHEM highlights the importance of industry-academia collaboration in advancing high-energy materials research. The University of Hyderabad’s contribution underscores the role of academic institutions in supporting national defence programs through cutting-edge scientific innovation.





This patent represents not only a technological breakthrough but also a strategic milestone in India’s journey towards indigenous development of next-generation energetic materials. It positions India at the forefront of solid rocket propellant innovation, with potential applications in both defence and space exploration.





Agencies







