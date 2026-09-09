The Defence Research and Development Organisation has issued a Request for Proposal under its Technology Development Fund program for the development of an indigenous Air Breathing Space-Based Electric Propulsion system designed for Very Low Earth Orbit Operations (VLEO).





The initiative is aimed at strengthening India’s capabilities in advanced propulsion technologies while reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





The propulsion system is required to operate in orbital altitudes ranging between 180 km and 230 km. This altitude band is considered highly challenging due to atmospheric drag, and the system must therefore demonstrate sustained thrust levels between 12 mN and 25 mN to maintain orbital stability.





The specifications highlight the preference for a Hall-effect thruster configuration, which has proven efficiency in electric propulsion applications.





The propellant combination specified includes ambient atmospheric air supplemented with Xenon, a dual-source approach that allows for extended mission endurance while reducing reliance on imported propellant stocks.





The system must operate within a strict power budget of less than 1,500 W and maintain a total mass under 40 kg, ensuring compatibility with small satellite platforms and modular spacecraft designs.





The mission life requirement has been set at three years, a demanding benchmark for propulsion systems operating in such low orbital regimes. To meet this, the design must incorporate robust thermal management, erosion-resistant materials, and advanced power conditioning electronics.





The indigenous content requirement is set at a minimum of 75 percent, aligning with the national objective of self-reliance in defence and space technology.





The program is expected to stimulate innovation among Indian industry, academia, and start-ups, encouraging collaborative development of advanced subsystems such as lightweight power processing units, miniaturised thruster assemblies, and indigenous propellant storage solutions.





The emphasis on indigenous content will also drive the creation of local supply chains for critical components, including cathodes, anodes, and high-performance ceramics.





Globally, air-breathing electric propulsion is being explored as a frontier technology for sustainable Very Low Earth Orbit missions. European and Japanese agencies have conducted experimental demonstrations, while private companies are investigating hybrid propulsion systems for extended orbital lifetimes.





India’s entry into this domain through the DRDO program signals a strategic push to position itself among leading nations in next-generation propulsion research.





The successful development of this system would enable India to deploy long-duration surveillance, communication, and scientific missions in Very Low Earth Orbit, offering advantages such as reduced latency, higher-resolution imaging, and cost-effective satellite deployment.





It would also contribute to the broader roadmap of integrating advanced propulsion technologies into future reusable space platforms and ultra-low orbit constellations.





Agencies







