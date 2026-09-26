



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Friday during the High-Level Week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.





The meeting took place on the sidelines of the UNGA and focused on reviewing the state of India-Russia bilateral ties. Both leaders exchanged views on several ongoing international issues of mutual concern.





They also took stock of cooperation under the BRICS framework, which has expanded in recent years with new member countries.





EAM Jaishankar described the engagement as a good meeting in a post on X. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the meeting from its end, noting that Lavrov and Jaishankar convened on the margins of the General Assembly session.





During their discussions, the two sides also addressed regional and global issues, including the situation in the Middle East and the Ukraine conflict.





Both ministers expressed their intention to strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.





They agreed to maintain close coordination in the UN, the G20, BRICS and other international forums.





Separately, Jaishankar held discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the latest developments related to the Gulf conflict.





He also met his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi and appreciated the update on the situation in the Gulf region. Jaishankar co-chaired the India-Gulf Cooperation Council Troika Ministerial Meeting in New York on the sidelines of the UNGA.





The meeting reviewed the progress of the India-GCC Joint Action Plan 2024–28. The ministers discussed ways to further strengthen the partnership between India and the GCC. Jaishankar welcomed the launch of India-GCC Free Trade Agreement negotiations.





He said the partnership would be further expanded in areas including trade, investment, energy, food security, health, new technologies, culture and people-to-people exchanges.





He thanked GCC leadership for their support towards the Indian community.





Jaishankar reiterated India’s commitment to freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers and commercial shipping.





The engagements underscore India’s diplomatic balancing act between Moscow and the West amid ongoing global turbulence.





India had earlier in the month hosted the BRICS Leaders’ Summit, which was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.





The BRICS grouping now includes Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.





ANI







