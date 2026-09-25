



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has held an extensive series of foreign deliberations with international leaders and foreign ministers on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.





Commencing the fourth day of his high-level engagements at the assembly, the minister initiated discussions by meeting Gaston Browne, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda.





Expressing satisfaction over the meeting in a social media update, the external affairs minister pointed out that the dialogue touched upon the progression of India's development partnership, capacity-building initiatives, and climate change cooperation, while underlining India's firm commitment to the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.





The minister also interacted with the United Nations Office for Project Services Chief Jorge Moreira da Silva at the global headquarters, where he expressed appreciation for the contribution made by the organisation in managing complex logistics during challenging situations.





Turning to regional security and diplomatic concerns, the minister held a detailed discussion with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty regarding regional developments and exchanged crucial perspectives on West Asia and the Middle East during his interaction with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.





In a crucial meeting with United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, discussions centered on global challenges, including serious food and energy security crises stemming from geopolitical conflicts, alongside a thorough review of bilateral relations.





In his interaction with Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the minister highlighted the warm and friendly ties, expressing satisfaction over the productive conversation on regional dynamics and longstanding bilateral cooperation between the two nations.





Furthermore, the external affairs minister conducted important bilateral exchanges with Australian Senator Penny Wong, Uruguayan President Yamandu Orsi, Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam, Ghana Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, and Estonia Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.





During the interactions, the discussion with Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam focused on cementing bilateral ties alongside multilateral cooperation, while deliberations with Ghana's Foreign Minister centred on expanding cooperation and managing global matters.





In his official update on the meeting with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, the minister stated that the talks covered the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, its global economic and strategic implications, and multilateral cooperation.





Overall, the exhaustive diplomatic exercise by the minister successfully addressed crucial bilateral partnerships, regional development frameworks, multilateral alignment, and immediate international issues.





ANI







