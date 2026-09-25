



In an official address during a high-profile state dinner at the White House, Chinese President Xi Jinping extended his heartfelt gratitude to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for their warm hospitality during his official visit to Washington, DC.





The Chinese head of state remarked that both top leaders had successfully arrived at a shared strategic understanding across several key global and bilateral issues, providing fresh momentum and clear direction for the future of diplomatic relations between Beijing and Washington.





While speaking at the grand banquet, President Xi Jinping conveyed his deep appreciation for the meticulous arrangements made by the host nation, noting that every single detail reflected exceptional care, consideration, and thoughtful planning.





Emphasising the enduring nature of bilateral ties, the Chinese leader observed that just like a river flowing endlessly forward, historical momentum never remains static, and the deepening bond between the citizens of both nations represents a noble endeavour brimming with vast potential.





He urged both powers to join hands and walk side by side to nurture the beautiful flowers of Sino-US friendship and collectively write a memorable new chapter in their bilateral history.





During his address, President Xi Jinping also extended sincere greetings and warm wishes to members of the American public from all walks of life who actively support the steady development of ties between the two global giants.





Expressing his personal appreciation, the visiting leader remarked that the gracious hospitality extended by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made him and his wife, First Lady Peng Liyuan, feel truly at home throughout their stay.





Reflecting on recent diplomatic milestones, the Chinese President recalled President Trump's successful visit to China in May earlier this year, during which both heads of state agreed to construct a constructive relationship anchored in strategic stability.





He further noted that his present trip to Washington came as a direct fulfilment of the invitation extended by President Trump during that May visit, marking a landmark achievement where both presidents exchanged reciprocal state visits within a span of less than six months.





President Xi Jinping described their discussions in Washington as remarkably sincere, constructive, and in-depth, adding that the broad consensus reached during these high-level talks injects new substance into their strategic relationship.





In addition to political dialogues, the diplomatic engagement involved extensive interactions with leading international business executives and technology pioneers, highlighting the critical role played by economic collaboration, artificial intelligence development, advanced semiconductors, and bilateral commerce.





To mark the momentous occasion, US President Donald Trump formally welcomed President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan to the White House and hosted a grand dinner attended by senior administration officials, business leaders, and diplomatic envoys.





As a gesture of goodwill and symbolic respect, President Trump presented his Chinese counterpart with a custom-crafted bald eagle statue standing approximately three feet tall on a decorated podium.





The impressive artistic creation was designed by an eminent American sculptor in close personal collaboration with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, serving as a representation of America's free spirit and national heritage.





Presenting the iconic national emblem, President Trump expressed his hope that the stunning sculpture would find a prominent and revered place of display in Beijing to symbolize enduring goodwill between the two nations.





The high-stakes visit took place against the backdrop of broad international diplomatic efforts, with military ceremonial honours, official reviews, and flyovers reflecting the solemnity and strategic significance of bilateral engagements between the two global powers.





ANI







