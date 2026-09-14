



India’s indigenous Kaveri Dry Engine has entered a decisive testing phase, with the First Engine To Test (FETT) integrated in July 2025 and uninstalled-condition trials completed. It is now being rebuilt for installed-condition demonstrations, while endurance and mission-cycle validations in India and Russia confirm its readiness for UCAV deployment.





India’s Kaveri Dry Engine is the designated powerplant for the country’s Unmanned Combat Air Vehicles. It is a non‑afterburning aero engine featuring an indigenously designed high‑inlet‑distortion‑tolerant fan, a fuel‑control system, an autonomous engine‑control system, and a short jet pipe. These technologies are critical for stealth UCAV operations, reducing infrared signatures and ensuring reliable thrust control during combat missions.





The Ministry of Defence Annual Report 2025–26 confirmed that the First Engine to Test was integrated in July 2025. Performance and operability testing in the uninstalled condition has been successfully completed.





The engine is now undergoing a rebuild for installed‑condition performance and operability demonstrations, including the staircase test, which validates thrust response across incremental power settings.





Manufacturing of engine modules through Indian Industry Partners is progressing steadily. Companies such as Godrej & Boyce are involved in precision assembly, marking a shift from purely state‑run research to industrial‑scale production. This collaboration ensures quality scaling and accelerates timelines for certification tests, aligning with India’s broader defence‑industrial self‑reliance goals.





The Gas Turbine Research Establishment has incorporated advanced compressors, turbine blades, and stealth‑oriented coatings into the derivative design. The Dry Kaveri variant delivers around 49–52 kN thrust, optimised for unmanned combat aerial vehicles such as the Ghatak UCAV.





Trials have included unrestricted throttle capability tests and Accelerated Simulated Endurance Mission Tests, replicating loiter‑strike‑loiter cycles, rapid throttle changes, and thermal cycling. These validated durability, fuel efficiency, and stealth performance.





By late 2025, the first production‑standard Dry Kaveri (D1) was handed over for baseline validation, with subsequent variants undergoing 150‑hour endurance and altitude trials. Over 140 hours of cumulative testing have been completed, including 70 hours of ground runs in Bangalore and 75 hours of airborne trials in Russia. Certification is targeted for 2026, tied to Cabinet Committee on Security clearance for the Ghatak UCAV.





The Ghatak UCAV, powered by the Kaveri Dry Engine, is expected to cruise near Mach 0.9, operate at altitudes up to 40,000 feet, and carry precision‑guided munitions over ranges exceeding 1,000 kilometres. Its endurance of about two hours on internal fuel makes it suitable for deep‑penetration missions. The absence of an afterburner reduces weight and infrared visibility, enhancing survivability in contested airspace.





The National Aero Engine Test Complex in Karnataka is being readied to support indigenous validation. This facility will reduce reliance on foreign test centres and allow parallel endurance trials.





The experience gained from the Kaveri program strengthens India’s expertise in engine integration, endurance testing, and material science, paving the way for future indigenous fighter engines such as Kaveri 2.0 and propulsion systems for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft.





India’s indigenous combat‑drone engine journey is therefore moving into a crucial testing phase. The combination of domestic innovation, private‑sector partnerships, and international testing collaborations underscores a turning point in India’s aerospace self‑reliance.





Agencies







