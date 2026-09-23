



India’s defence industrial ecosystem is undergoing a historic transformation from public-sector dominance to a competitive, innovation-led market. The Defence Acquisition Council’s recent approval of ₹1,10,000 crore in capital acquisitions—with 98% sourced domestically—underlines this decisive policy shift toward self-reliance.





Moving away from nomination-based orders, public and private entities now compete on a level playing field. Defence production reached approximately ₹1,78,000 crore in FY26, a significant increase from ₹43,746 crore in FY14.





Simultaneously, defence exports surged by over 62% in a single year to ₹38,424 crore, supplying military hardware to over 80 countries. Private enterprises now contribute around ₹42,000 crore to national defence production.





Qualitative capabilities have advanced alongside output. The successful firing of the AK-203 rifle manufactured entirely with local input materials demonstrates a full transition from imported kit assembly to indigenous manufacturing.





Major private firms like Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge, and TATA Advanced Systems excel in missile systems, naval platforms, and the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System. Solar Industries has successfully fielded Nagastra, India's first indigenous man-portable loitering munition.





Start-Ups like Raphe and Mphibr lead advanced UAV and propulsion developments tailored for the armed forces. Supporting this ecosystem, the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative has engaged 676 innovators and signed 551 contracts since 2018, granting milestone-based funding while ensuring innovators retain their intellectual property.





Modern warfare relies less on large platforms and more on speed, low-cost precision strikes, electronic warfare, software-defined sensing, and artificial intelligence-assisted targeting. Autonomy and robotics offer vital solutions for high-altitude logistics, border surveillance, and maritime security.





Localisation safeguards against global supply chain disruptions, foreign dependence during conflicts, and long-term maintenance costs. Following global trends like Rheinmetall or Anduril, Indian private leaders and Start-Ups are filling critical strategic gaps.





The main obstacle facing emerging innovators is capital, as working-capital cycles extend from 12 to 24 months. Without intervention, promising ventures risk failing in the "valley of death" between prototype trials and commercial manufacturing.





Urgent solutions include reforming payment structures with advance disbursements, launching a dedicated working-capital credit guarantee scheme, adapting taxation frameworks for R&D-heavy sectors, and reserving a fixed share of national defence R&D funds for smaller firms.





The draft Defence Acquisition Procedure 2026 offers promising provisions, including dedicated chapters for iDEX and the Technology Development Fund, minimum pilot orders post-trial, and a five-year assured order framework. Effective execution of these measures will ensure India successfully scales innovation into enduring strategic autonomy.





Agencies







