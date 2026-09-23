



The United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, declared that Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 is progressing at full momentum while soldiers from both the Indian Army and the US Army exchange operational expertise on advanced weapons, tactical equipment, and modern unmanned systems.





In a recent message shared on the social media platform X, Ambassador Sergio Gor expressed enthusiasm regarding the military collaboration, noting that the bilateral military drills are in full swing as troops from both nations share technical insights and tactical capabilities.





The ongoing military engagements represent the 22nd edition of the bilateral exercise, which is being executed concurrently at the Auli Foreign Training Node nestled in Uttarakhand and the expansive Mahajan Field Firing Range situated in Rajasthan.





The bilateral training event features the active participation of roughly six hundred personnel drawn from each side, bringing the combined troop presence to nearly twelve hundred soldiers focused on joint operational scenarios.





The Mahajan Field Firing Range resonated with heavy artillery bombardment on Tuesday as contingents from both armies engaged in joint training drills involving diverse heavy weapon platforms.





The high-intensity artillery training sessions showcased the operational employment of the M777 Ultra-Light Howitzer, the indigenous Dhanush artillery gun, and the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system.





The joint drills also featured active live-fire engagements utilizing the L70 air-defence artillery guns alongside the mobile low, slow, small unmanned aircraft integrated defeat system, commonly known as M-LIDS.





A central objective during these operational engagements was the building of comprehensive interoperability for planning, coordinating, and executing heavy fire support on the battlefield.





Observation Post teams representing both force contingents engaged in rigorous joint drills for landmark indication, precise target identification, standardized engagement procedures, swift transmission of fire commands, and accurate fire corrections.





These specialized observation drills provided the soldiers with vital first-hand exposure to each nation's gunnery protocols, artillery tactical techniques, and strategic communication procedures.





By linking initial target identification at observation posts to execution across multiple firing platforms, the combined personnel effectively rehearsed the full operational spectrum of tactical battlefield fire support.





The integrated drills significantly enhanced operational precision, immediate responsiveness, and overall coordination while establishing a standardized understanding of procedures needed for joint operational missions.





The combined artillery firings and observation post drills at the Mahajan range underscore the practical operational orientation of the exercise, enabling troops to swap field experience, refine seamless interoperability, and strengthen operational readiness in demanding tactical settings.





Troops from the Indian Army and the United States Army are executing multi-platform operational scenarios to sharpen combat tactics, elevate mutual operational readiness, and perfect tactical procedures.





The 22nd edition of the annual India-US joint military engagement officially commenced on September 15, establishing a structured two-week program where troops train shoulder to shoulder across diverse tactical platforms.





The multi-location exercise combines high-altitude, cold-weather operational training in Uttarakhand with desert environment manoeuvres in Rajasthan, focusing heavily on modern warfare dynamics including drone surveillance, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and integrated battle group operations.





ANI







