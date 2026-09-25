



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday that crucial diplomatic discussions are under way involving India, Turkey, Egypt, and several Middle Eastern countries to unblock commercial shipping across the Black Sea.





The President confirmed holding separate high-level conversations with the top leadership of these nations, noting that Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also been maintaining continuous contact with its diplomatic counterparts across the region.





Beyond this core group of nations, multiple other governments have also submitted concrete proposals aiming to secure a maritime truce, deblock the crucial sea routes, and facilitate the safe passage of commercial vessels.





The diplomatic push addresses severe disruptions to commercial shipping movements in the Black Sea, which have slowed to a near standstill following recurring strikes on port infrastructure and merchant vessels amid the ongoing conflict.





Major food-importing nations across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa have faced severe challenges in securing essential wheat imports from the Black Sea region, driving global grain prices significantly higher.





In response to these supply chain pressures, India, Turkey, and Egypt have outlined actionable framework options for a mirrored ceasefire that would safeguard merchant shipping carrying agricultural goods and stabilize global food security.





Under the proposed arrangement, Kyiv has expressed readiness to implement a reciprocal freeze on maritime strikes targeting merchant shipping and energy infrastructure, provided Moscow agrees to corresponding steps toward de-escalation.





Middle Eastern intermediaries are actively engaging in direct consultations with Russian officials in Moscow to formalise a consensus, though Kyiv is yet to receive a official response from the Kremlin regarding the proposal.





Agencies







