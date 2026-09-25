



In a significant diplomatic engagement on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, the foreign ministers of India, Brazil and South Africa convened for the trilateral IBSA Foreign Ministers' Meeting.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India during the high-level talks on Thursday, engaging in extensive deliberations alongside South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.





The three prominent nations from the Global South formally adopted a comprehensive Joint Media Statement outlining their collective positions across vital areas including multilateralism, global security, economic governance, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, climate action and sustainable development.





Sharing details of the gathering in a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted that the trilateral interaction at the United Nations General Assembly highlighted the enduring partnership among the three major democracies.





According to the External Affairs Minister, the joint statement reaffirmed the three countries' unwavering commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter, international law and a strengthened, more effective multilateral system.





A central pillar of the multilateral framework advocated by the ministers was the urgent necessity for comprehensive reform of the United Nations Security Council to make the body more democratic, representative, legitimate and reflective of contemporary geopolitical realities.





The ministers articulated profound concern regarding the expanding repercussions of ongoing conflicts across the world, particularly highlighting the adverse spillover effects visited upon nations in the Global South.





They noted with worry that such international conflicts are aggravating food and energy insecurity, fueling inflationary pressures and imposing severe fiscal strains on developing economies struggling to achieve sustainable growth.





Firmly addressing global security and counter-terrorism challenges, India, Brazil and South Africa issued a strong condemnation of the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which tragically claimed the lives of 26 people.





Reiterating their zero-tolerance stance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the three member states reaffirmed their firm opposition to terror activities across the world.





Addressing global trade and economic relations, the IBSA foreign ministers stressed the paramount importance of safeguarding balanced, fair and mutually beneficial trade arrangements aimed at fostering equitable economic growth, inclusive development and higher systemic resilience.





Regarding the governance of global economic institutions, the ministers reiterated the need for deep-seated reforms that guarantee a more effective, equitable and representative participation for developing nations and emerging market economies.





The delegation also focused extensively on digital transformation and emerging technology, emphasizing a shared commitment to universal, meaningful digital connectivity and the wider deployment of robust digital infrastructure across nations.





Recognising the transformative nature of technology, the three countries acknowledged the immense potential of artificial intelligence to act as a powerful engine for economic growth and sustainable development while simultaneously keeping broader development priorities in focus.





Addressing environmental priorities, climate action and sustainable development formed another pivotal dimension of the joint declaration, with ministers calling for immediate and decisive global intervention to tackle climate and development hurdles.





The joint media statement specifically spotlighted pioneering multilateral platforms and sustainability frameworks, including Mission LiFE, the Global Biofuels Alliance, the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.





The leaders drew attention to the burgeoning threat posed by climate-related natural disasters and environmental shocks, which directly imperil hard-won development gains in vulnerable regions. To accelerate the energy transition, the IBSA grouping threw its weight behind ambitious targets, including tripling renewable energy capacity across the Global South and doubling the global average rate of energy-efficiency improvements.





They further backed the expansion of sustainable fuel alternatives, specifically advocating for greater adoption of biofuels, biogases and low-emission hydrogen programs to drive cleaner industrial growth.





The meeting also gave prominent attention to social equity and gender justice, with India, Brazil and South Africa underlining their full commitment to empowering women and girls by systematically removing systemic social and economic barriers.





This high-level dialogue unfolded against a challenging global macroeconomic backdrop where developing nations are grappling with severe economic headwinds resulting from international supply disruptions, volatile commodity prices and constrained public finances.





The strategic trilateral meeting provided a valuable platform for India, Brazil and South Africa to coordinate their diplomatic stances on key institutional reforms and advocate effectively for the common priorities of the Global South.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's participation forms part of India's expansive diplomatic outreach during the High Level Week of the 81st United Nations General Assembly session, where he is conducting a series of bilateral and multilateral engagements with global leaders.





ANI







