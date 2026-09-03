



Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth has announced that the Government has set an ambitious target of ₹3,00,000 crore in annual defence production and ₹50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029.





He made this statement while addressing the second Annual Trident Lecture of the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS) in New Delhi.





He highlighted that India’s defence production has already reached approximately ₹1,78,000 crore, marking a significant rise in indigenous capabilities. This achievement reflects the country’s steady progress towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, a cornerstone of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.





The minister emphasised that India’s defence strength is undergoing a major transformation, with increasing reliance on indigenous systems and production capabilities. He cited Operation Sindoor as a landmark example, noting that it was the first time since 1947 that India carried out such a response entirely using indigenous systems. The operation demonstrated the credibility and effectiveness of homegrown platforms in real-world scenarios.





He also drew attention to India’s economic resilience, pointing out that the country recorded a GDP growth of 7.8 per cent despite global challenges. These included conflicts in West Asia and between Russia and Ukraine, volatility in crude oil prices, and climate-related concerns. The ability to sustain strong growth amid such pressures underscores India’s economic stability and its capacity to support large-scale defence modernisation.





The Annual Trident Lecture was organised on the theme National Resurgence through the Lens of Defence Forces. The event brought together senior leadership and eminent experts for deliberations on critical issues such as jointness and integration, multi-domain operations, civil-military fusion, and the role of the Armed Forces in nation building.





The discussions underscored the importance of synergy between the defence establishment and national development, with emphasis on how indigenous defence production strengthens sovereignty, enhances operational readiness, and contributes to India’s global standing.





India’s defence trajectory is now firmly aligned with the goal of achieving ₹3,00,000 crore in annual production and ₹50,000 crore in exports by 2029.





With proven operational success, rising production figures, and clear policy direction, the country is positioning itself as a global hub for defence innovation and manufacturing.





PIB







