



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has expressed confidence that it possesses the experience, technical expertise and industrial foundation required to manufacture Russia’s fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57 fighter in India.





HAL Chairman and Managing Director Ravi K stated that the company could undertake production of the aircraft if the Indian Government approves the acquisition and manufacturing proposal.





“Yes,” Ravi said when asked whether HAL could build the Su-57 in India. He pointed to HAL’s long experience in producing the Su-30MKI under licence as a strong foundation for taking up the more advanced fighter.





According to the HAL chief, most of the required facilities and technical manpower are already available in India. He added that a Russian technical team had assessed HAL’s facilities and concluded that approximately 40 per cent of the infrastructure required for Su-57 production already exists.





Further investment would nevertheless be necessary before a dedicated production line could be established. The additional work could involve upgrading manufacturing infrastructure, introducing specialised equipment, expanding the supply chain, developing advanced materials capability and training personnel for fifth-generation fighter production.





Su-30MKI Experience Provides Foundation





HAL’s existing Su-30MKI production experience is central to the Indian company’s confidence. The corporation has operated major facilities connected with the licensed manufacture, final assembly, maintenance and upgrade of the Su-30MKI. HAL’s Nashik division has experience with final assembly of the aircraft, while its Koraput division has been involved in the licensed production and overhaul of the AL-31FP engine used by the Su-30MKI.





HAL’s Strategic Electronics Factory at Kasaragod also contributes to the production of airborne computers, display processors and other avionics-related systems. These facilities do not automatically provide complete Su-57 manufacturing capability, because the newer aircraft incorporates more demanding requirements related to low observability, advanced avionics, sensor fusion, digital flight controls, precision manufacturing and specialised materials.





However, the existing industrial base could reduce the time and cost required to establish local production. A Russian assessment conducted after visits to HAL facilities reportedly estimated that between 50 and 60 per cent of the infrastructure and facilities required for Su-57 production could already be available.





The more recent assessment cited by HAL’s CMD placed the existing infrastructure figure at approximately 40 per cent. The difference may reflect differing definitions of production readiness, facility requirements or the stage of the proposed manufacturing arrangement.





In either case, the assessments indicate that India would not be starting entirely from the beginning.





Proposed Technology Transfer





A major attraction for India is Russia’s reported willingness to offer extensive, potentially complete, technology transfer for manufacturing the Su-57 in the country. The proposal is understood to involve local production through HAL, with Russian assistance for establishing the production line, transferring technical knowledge and supporting the integration of aircraft systems.





Such an arrangement could go beyond simple final assembly.





It could cover airframe manufacture, systems integration, avionics installation, engine-related work, component production, testing, maintenance and future upgrades. The final scope of technology transfer, however, would depend on formal negotiations and the agreement signed between India, HAL and the Russian side.





Technology transfer would also need to clarify access to design data, manufacturing documentation, source codes, testing procedures, repair capability and rights for future modifications. For India, the ability to maintain and upgrade the aircraft domestically would be almost as important as assembling the jets locally. The proposal is therefore being viewed as a possible long-term industrial partnership rather than merely an aircraft purchase.





Possible Production Timeline





HAL had reportedly informed the Ministry of Defence that the project was technically feasible. Earlier assessments indicated that the first Indian-assembled Su-57 could potentially be rolled out within two to three years after the Government grants approval and the aircraft acquisition contract is signed.





That timeline would depend on the availability of Russian technical assistance, the speed of infrastructure upgrades, the completion of design and manufacturing documentation, the establishment of local suppliers and the conclusion of commercial negotiations. A first phase could involve the delivery of fully assembled aircraft to meet urgent operational needs.





This could then be followed by semi-knocked-down assembly, increasing levels of local manufacturing and eventual production of complete aircraft in India. A phased approach would enable HAL to gain manufacturing experience while allowing the Indian Air Force to begin receiving the aircraft sooner.





It could also reduce the risk associated with attempting to create a fully indigenous supply chain immediately.





India’s Fifth-Generation Fighter Requirement





The Su-57 proposal is being considered against the background of India’s urgent need for a fifth-generation fighter. The Indian Air Force has a substantial capability gap between its current fourth-generation and 4.5-generation aircraft and the emerging fifth-generation aircraft being developed and deployed by China. China is expanding its fleet of J-20 stealth fighters and is also progressing with additional low-observable combat aircraft.





The possibility of Pakistan acquiring a fifth-generation aircraft has added another layer of urgency to India’s air-power planning. India’s indigenous AMCA remains the long-term answer to the requirement for a domestically designed fifth-generation fighter.





Su-57E And Indian Requirements





The Su-57E is intended for international customers and would require detailed evaluation by Indian agencies before any decision is taken. The Indian Air Force would need to assess the aircraft’s radar, electronic-warfare suite, infrared search-and-track capability, weapons compatibility, data links and operational performance.





The aircraft would also need to integrate effectively with India’s wider network of airborne early-warning aircraft, ground-based radar systems, satellites, unmanned platforms and command-and-control networks.





Weapons integration would be another important issue.





India would want clarity on whether the Su-57E could employ Indian weapons, including long-range air-to-air missiles, precision-guided bombs and indigenous air-launched cruise missiles. The availability of spares and technical support would also be crucial. India has increasingly sought greater control over maintenance and supply chains after facing delays and restrictions affecting imported defence equipment.





A local production arrangement could reduce some of these concerns, but only if sufficient manufacturing authority and repair capability were transferred to Indian industry.





A Potential Industrial Turning Point





If approved, Su-57 production could become one of the most ambitious defence-manufacturing projects ever undertaken by HAL. The project could expand India’s capabilities in stealth-aircraft assembly, precision engineering, avionics integration, composite structures and advanced maintenance.





It could also create opportunities for Indian private companies and Start-Ups to participate in the supply chain. A successful arrangement would support the wider Make in India objective and potentially provide Indian industry with experience relevant to the AMCA.





However, the project would have to avoid the delays and uncertainty that have affected several earlier defence-production initiatives. Clear responsibility, reliable funding, stable technical support and firm delivery commitments would be essential. HAL’s readiness statement therefore marks an important development, but the final outcome will depend on political approval, financial negotiations and the terms of the India-Russia agreement.





For now, the key message is that HAL believes India already possesses a substantial part of the industrial foundation required to produce the Su-57, with further investment needed to convert that foundation into a fully operational production capability.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







