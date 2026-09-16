



India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) represents a major leap in indigenous stealth fighter technology, whereas China’s J-35 family is significantly further along in its flight testing and carrier-based operational testing.





Both fighters signify a critical realignment in Asian air power. India is engineering the AMCA as an indigenous fifth-generation stealth platform, while China is expanding its J-35 family into a versatile medium-sized stealth jet tailored for dual land-based and carrier-borne operations.





Any side-by-side comparison demands careful nuance. The land-based J-35A has already taken to the skies in public Air Shows, while the AMCA is progressing through prototype development, meaning AMCA specifications currently reflect planned capabilities rather than proven combat performance.





The development timelines for both stealth jets differ sharply. The Indian AMCA project gained major momentum in 2024 following a government outlay approval of approximately ₹15,000 crore.





By May 2025, India's Defence Ministry authorized an industry-partnership framework to build the initial prototypes, setting a target of five prototype aircraft prior to full series production. The AMCA is envisioned as a twin-engine, multi-role, highly stealthy fighter complete with internal weapon bays and top-tier avionics.





China's J-35 development has followed an expedited trajectory. The J-35A serves as the primary land-based variant for the People's Liberation Army Air Force, while the naval J-35 variant is tailored specifically for aircraft carrier deployments.





Official Chinese military sources describe the J-35A as a medium-class multi-role stealth platform equipped for severe high-threat environments and air-dominance missions.





Parameter India: HAL AMCA China: Shenyang J-35 Family Development Status In prototype development phase; government approval granted in 2024. First flight planned for 2028–2029. Flight-tested and operationally mature; publicly flown at Air Show China 2024 and tested on carriers in 2025. Aircraft Generation 5th / 5.5 Generation (Program classification) 5th Generation Variants AMCA MK-1: Initial version powered by GE F414 engines.

Initial version powered by GE F414 engines. AMCA MK-2: Advanced version with a higher-thrust indigenous/co-developed engine. J-35A: Land-based variant (PLAAF).

Land-based variant (PLAAF). J-35: Carrier-capable variant (PLANAF).

Carrier-capable variant (PLANAF). J-35AE: Export variant. Role/Service Branch Primary focus on land-based operations for the Indian Air Force (IAF). Dual-role platform for both the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) and Navy (PLANAF). Length ~17.6 metres ~17.3 metres Wingspan ~11.1 metres ~11.5 metres Height ~4.5 metres ~4.8 metres Max Take-off Weight ~25,000 kg (25 tons) ~28,000 kg (28 tons) Propulsion/Engines MK-1: 2 × GE F414-INS6 turbofans (~98 kN thrust each).

2 × GE F414-INS6 turbofans (~98 kN thrust each). MK-2: 2 × 110 kN co-developed engines (indigenous planned). Interim: 2 × Guizhou WS-21 (WS-13X) turbofans (~93 kN thrust each).

2 × Guizhou WS-21 (WS-13X) turbofans (~93 kN thrust each). Planned Final: 2 × Guizhou WS-19 turbofans (~110–116 kN thrust each). Maximum Speed Mach 2.15 (Projected) Mach 1.9 (Demonstrated/Estimated) Combat Radius/Range Combat Radius: ~1,620 km (Internal fuel)

~1,620 km (Internal fuel) Ferry Range: ~3,000+ km Combat Radius: ~1,250 km (Internal fuel)

~1,250 km (Internal fuel) Operational Range: ~3,500 km Weapons Storage & Payload Internal weapons bay for stealth mode (up to ~1,500 kg).

External hardpoints for non-stealth missions (Total payload ~6,500 kg). Center Line internal weapons bay + potential side bays.

External hardpoints on wings (Total payload ~8,000 kg). Planned Air-to-Air Armament Astra MK-1, MK-2, & MK-3 (SFDR) BVRAAMs, Rudram anti-radiation missiles, precision-guided munitions. PL-10 short-range AAM, PL-15 long-range AAM, PL-17/PL-21 ultra-long-range AAMs, precision glide bombs. Avionics & Sensors Uttam AESA Radar (3D GaN-based).

Infrared Search and Track (IRST).

Integrated Electronic Warfare (EW) suite & Advanced Cockpit with Integrated Vehicle Health Management.

Sensor Fusion & Network-Centric Architecture. Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar.

Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS) / Distributed Aperture System (DAS).

Advanced Electronic Countermeasures (ECM).

Integrated Battlefield Data Network Link. Carrier Capability No (Naval capability handled separately by India's TEDBF program). Yes (J-35 naval variant features folding wings, launch bar, and tail-hook for CATOBAR operations on carriers like Fujian).





Stealth architecture remains the cornerstone of both designs. Both platforms rely heavily on internal weapon carriage to maintain a smooth, low-observable fuselage contour, preventing radar detection during high-risk penetration sorties.





India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has engineered internal weapon bays into the AMCA while highlighting its sensor fusion, advanced avionics, and network-centric operational suite. Chinese sources similarly emphasize the low radar visibility and electronic integration of the J-35A.





Precise radar cross-section data for both fighters remains classified. Because verifiable numerical comparisons of their radar footprints are unavailable to the public, any absolute claims regarding stealth supremacy should be viewed with extreme caution.





Both combat aircraft rely on twin-engine configurations. Initial production models of the AMCA will fly using imported GE F414 engines, with subsequent batches planned to receive a more powerful, higher-thrust engine co-developed in India through foreign collaboration in a phased program.





The J-35A similarly utilizes two engines. During its public debut at Air Show China in November 2024, Chinese authorities confirmed the jet flew using a domestically manufactured engine, demonstrating notable agility throughout its flight displays.





Publicly available datasets do not provide sufficient technical parameters to directly compare thrust, acceleration, or combat agility between the current J-35A engines and the planned propulsion systems for the AMCA.





The AMCA program is an engine of self-reliance for India. Beyond adding a capable fighter to the inventory, it aims to foster local mastery over stealth composite materials, avionics suites, electronic warfare equipment, weapons integration, and high-tech manufacturing processes.





DRDO showcased a full-scale model of the AMCA at Aero India in February 2025, branding it as India’s first 5.5-generation fighter featuring sensor fusion and advanced mission processing. While 5.5-generation is an internal program label rather than an official global designation, it underscores the ambition of the project.





By leaning on domestic technology, India secures direct control over future software and hardware upgrades, though the AMCA must still clear prototype fabrication, initial flight tests, live-weapons trials, and military certification.





China’s J-35 program has undeniably achieved higher development maturity. Following its official flight display at Air Show China in November 2024, Xinhua and Chinese military representatives confirmed the J-35A's readiness as a operational medium stealth fighter.





Naval testing has progressed at a rapid pace. In September 2025, Chinese state media reported that the carrier-capable J-35, alongside J-15T fighters and KJ-600 airborne early warning aircraft, successfully executed electromagnetic catapult launches and arrested landings aboard China's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian.





The Fujian officially entered active service in November 2025. Its modern electromagnetic catapult systems provide China with an advanced platform designed to launch high-performance stealth aircraft like the J-35 family directly at sea.





Modern air combat relies on sensor capability as much as speed. On-board radar systems, passive infrared sensors, suite-wide electronic warfare platforms, and encrypted data links dictate how effectively a fighter spots targets and coordinates within a broader battle management system.





India's AMCA features a modern networked sensor architecture, while Chinese military reports point to a similar information-centric combat suite on the J-35 family. Both nations acknowledge that future stealth fighters must operate as data nodes within larger tactical networks.





Actual radar detection ranges, jammer performance, and sensor resolution for the J-35A remain guarded military secrets. Consequently, projected data points for both the J-35 and AMCA should be treated as estimations rather than factual performance metrics.





Internal weapons bays remain a vital design mandate for both jets. Stowing missiles, bombs, and precision-guided munitions inside the airframe eliminates external drag and preserves low radar signatures during covert strikes.





DRDO designed the AMCA to carry its primary load-out internally for stealth missions, while retaining the flexibility to mount external pylons on non-stealthy strike sorties where maximum payload capacity is required.





Specific missile load-outs, internal bay weight capacities, and operational weapons combinations for the J-35 family remain unverified by official Chinese military documentation. Naval capabilities mark the clearest operational divergence between the two programs. China is actively producing both land-based and sea-based variants of the J-35 family, with the carrier platform already completing real-world launching tests.





The AMCA, in contrast, is designed exclusively for land operations under the Indian Air Force. India is separately developing the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter to fulfil its future carrier-borne aviation needs, keeping the two projects on distinct development tracks.





Because the J-35 family targets dual land and sea deployment while the AMCA serves solely land-based air power, they do not function as direct naval equivalents.





Time represents the primary obstacle facing the AMCA. Moving from blueprinted designs to operational squadron deployment requires rigorous manufacturing and testing timelines.





Following the May 2025 approval of the industry-partnership execution model led by the Aeronautical Development Agency, Indian aerospace companies gained access to project participation. India laid the foundation stone for a specialized Aircraft Integration and Flight Testing Centre at Puttaparthi in May 2026 to support the AMCA and future aerospace programs under its ₹15,000 crore budget.





Every fighter development program must endure demanding structural testing, flight trials, weapons envelope expansion, and final combat certification. Until the AMCA completes these rigorous phases, its theoretical capability cannot be compared to fully proven flight performance.





Evaluating which fighter holds the advantage depends on the criteria used. Based strictly on current operational maturity, the J-35 family holds the lead through demonstrated flight trials and active carrier integration.





Looking at long-term strategic aerospace independence, the AMCA offers India a distinct structural advantage. It lays the groundwork for fully sovereign stealth engineering, local sensor manufacturing, internal weapons technology, and independent future engine development.





Labelling the AMCA as superior before prototype flight testing begins would be premature. Its true stealth performance, engine output, sensor integration, electronic warfare effectiveness, and combat capabilities will only be verified once actual prototypes take to the skies.





Ultimately, the AMCA and J-35 illustrate two distinct approaches to stealth aviation. China's J-35 family enjoys a head start in flight testing and carrier readiness, whereas India's AMCA represents a strategic investment designed to build a self-reliant foundation for next-generation combat aviation.





Agencies



