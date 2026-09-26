

United States President Donald Trump announced on Friday local time that Chinese President Xi Jinping had concluded his landmark visit to Washington. The American President described their diplomatic engagement as one centred on friendship, strength, and success for both nations.

Trump expressed optimism regarding their upcoming diplomatic schedule, with both leaders slated to meet again in China in November.





They are also scheduled to hold further discussions at the G20 summit taking place in Miami in December.





Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump confirmed that President Xi and Madame Peng Liyuan had departed Washington for China.





Trump highlighted that the meeting was defined by friendship, strength, and success for both China and the United States. He reiterated his eagerness for their next meeting while emphasising that significant milestones have been achieved and will continue to be achieved.





Xi Jinping’s three-day diplomatic visit to the United States marked his second bilateral meeting with Trump in under six months. The event marked the first official visit to the White House by a Chinese President in over ten years.





It also represented the first occasion a Chinese leader has undertaken two formal state visits to the United States.





Earlier in the schedule, Trump and the First Lady hosted President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan at the White House with full diplomatic honours.





The engagement commenced with an official state welcome ceremony followed by comprehensive bilateral discussions between the two heads of state.





The official itinerary featured a formal arrival ceremony, an exchange of gifts, a review of the Silent Drill Platoon, a military inspection, and a ceremonial flyover as part of the official reception for the Chinese delegation.





During their bilateral negotiations, the United States President characterized the discussions as exceptionally productive.





Trump noted that agricultural producers were likely to be pleased with the outcomes, asserting that many positive developments had taken place for both countries.





As part of the formal state dinner, Trump presented President Xi and Madame Peng with a bespoke statue of a bald eagle. The United States leader described the national bird as an embodiment of the free and soaring spirit of America.





He expressed his hope that the symbolic sculpture would find an honoured place in Beijing.





During his toast at the state dinner, Trump offered well wishes for the citizens of both nations, hoping for a future defined by harmony, peace, and success. The United States President also provided his counterpart with a personal tour of Marine One and the newly constructed South Lawn helipad.





Meanwhile, the American First Lady hosted a dedicated tea reception for the visiting Chinese delegation. Reflecting on the visit, Trump stated that both countries had made extraordinary strides and achieved highly positive outcomes through these bilateral discussions.





As part of the official itinerary marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, Trump and the First Lady also accompanied President Xi and Madame Peng on a visit to the National Archives.





The high-stakes summit took place against a backdrop of ongoing economic dialogue, where trade negotiations involving agricultural commodities and industrial output totalling millions of tons were evaluated, representing trade flows valued in billions.





To further ensure bilateral security and regional stability, both nations reviewed global defence arrangements, focusing on military defence protocols, strategic communication, and advanced defence capabilities.





In addition to traditional industrial output, bilateral talks touched upon joint energy initiatives, climate targets, and clean technology programs to align strategic objectives.





ANI







