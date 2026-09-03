



Hyderabad-based defence start-up Apollyon Dynamics has set a new benchmark in drone warfare with its Ahuti MK-II, an electric multi-rotor interceptor that achieved a certified speed of 498 km/h, earning recognition in the India Book of Records as the fastest multi-rotor UAV in India.





This breakthrough highlights India’s growing indigenous capability to counter hostile drones and loitering munitions with cost-effective, high-speed interceptors.





The Ahuti MK-II was developed specifically as a high-speed interceptor rather than a conventional drone used for surveillance, photography or payload delivery. Its primary purpose is to close the distance rapidly against hostile drones and loitering munitions.





Co-founder Jayant Khatri explained that the platform evolved from the original Ahuti, which reached approximately 300 km/h in 2025. Instead of modifying the earlier design, the team rebuilt it entirely for the interceptor role. Within less than a year, its certified top speed rose to 498 km/h, an increase of nearly 200 km/h, or about 66%.





Co-founder Sourya Choudhary emphasised that speed is not just a specification but a decisive factor in neutralising threats. “A speed of 498 km/h means we win that race,” he said, underlining the operational importance of velocity in drone interception missions.





The design was driven by the growing use of inexpensive drones and loitering munitions, including Shahed-class systems, which pose a practical defence challenge. Apollyon Dynamics sought to address this by combining speed, autonomy and cost efficiency.









The company evaluates capability in terms of cost per distance delivered, rather than treating speed or technical performance as stand-alone measures. This approach ensures economically viable counter-drone systems for the Indian military.





The record-setting aircraft was developed by Aman Virani, known as “Shady,” alongside Manas Vichare and Ishaan Suri. Virani, a high-speed drone pilot, contributed to both flight testing and development, with the company highlighting that engineering and piloting expertise were central to the program.





Apollyon Dynamics has already fielded unmanned systems with Indian Army units, demonstrating operational readiness. The company’s long-term roadmap includes developing a Power Cruise Missile platform by 2030.





Operating under the motto “Precision is Mercy,” the start-up aims to deploy unmanned systems in high-risk first-contact situations, thereby reducing personnel exposure.





The company also noted that no other multi-rotor aircraft in South Asia has matched or exceeded the 498 km/h speed based on currently available public data, though this remains its own assessment rather than an independently verified global record. Apollyon Dynamics is incubated at BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus and was incorporated in 2025.





Additional details reveal that the interceptor underwent extensive redesign, with about ten iterations of its frame, propulsion and motor configuration. The team used burst currents of 400 amperes to achieve the record speed.





Trials were conducted at military ranges such as Babina and Gopalpur, with cooperation from the Indian Army. The company also employs an internal metric called “strike envelope per rupee” to measure cost-effectiveness, aiming to deliver maximum lethality at minimum expense.





Its future ambitions include developing a large cruise missile platform capable of carrying thousands of kilograms of explosives by 2032, with guidance from experts such as Professor M Rama Manohara Babu, former program director for the Agni missile.





Agencies







