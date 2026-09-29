Hyderabad's Apollyon Dynamics Pushes Nightshade ADX-1 Towards 700 km/h After High-Speed Vehicle Launch Test
Hyderabad-based defence Start-Up Apollyon Dynamics has successfully tested its flagship Nightshade ADX-1 unmanned aerial vehicle from a moving vehicle while operating at 50% throttle, achieving a speed of 350 km/h.
The demonstration marks a significant milestone in the development of the high-speed UAV, with the company targeting a maximum speed of 700 km/h on the same platform. The test also validated the aircraft's ability to be rapidly deployed from mobile launch platforms, a capability increasingly valued in modern battlefield environments.
According to the company, the Nightshade ADX-1 is being developed as a versatile platform that can serve both as a loitering munition and as a high-speed drone interceptor. This dual-role approach could enable armed forces to use a common airframe for offensive precision-strike missions as well as counter-drone operations.
The Nightshade ADX-1 has already attracted attention within India's defence technology ecosystem due to its ambitious performance targets. Apollyon Dynamics states that the platform is designed to reach speeds of up to 700 km/h, placing it among the fastest indigenous tactical UAVs currently under development.
The aircraft is intended to operate in contested environments where speed, survivability and rapid response are critical. High-speed interceptor variants could be used to engage hostile drones, while loitering munition versions would be capable of striking time-sensitive targets deep inside hostile territory.
Previous disclosures by the company indicate that the Nightshade family incorporates autonomous flight systems, advanced onboard processing and terrain-following capabilities, allowing operations even in GPS-denied or electronically contested environments.
Developed by the Hyderabad-based Start-Up incubated at BITS-Pilani Hyderabad, the Nightshade ADX-1 reflects the broader trend towards indigenous high-performance unmanned combat systems. The successful 350 km/h test at half throttle suggests substantial performance reserves remain available as the company progresses towards its stated 700 km/h objective.
If achieved, the target speed would place the Nightshade ADX-1 in a select category of high-speed unmanned systems capable of performing both attack and counter-UAV missions, strengthening India's rapidly expanding autonomous defence capabilities.
Agencies
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