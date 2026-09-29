



Hyderabad-based defence Start-Up Apollyon Dynamics has successfully tested its flagship Nightshade ADX-1 unmanned aerial vehicle from a moving vehicle while operating at 50% throttle, achieving a speed of 350 km/h.





The demonstration marks a significant milestone in the development of the high-speed UAV, with the company targeting a maximum speed of 700 km/h on the same platform. The test also validated the aircraft's ability to be rapidly deployed from mobile launch platforms, a capability increasingly valued in modern battlefield environments.





According to the company, the Nightshade ADX-1 is being developed as a versatile platform that can serve both as a loitering munition and as a high-speed drone interceptor. This dual-role approach could enable armed forces to use a common airframe for offensive precision-strike missions as well as counter-drone operations.





The Nightshade ADX-1 has already attracted attention within India's defence technology ecosystem due to its ambitious performance targets. Apollyon Dynamics states that the platform is designed to reach speeds of up to 700 km/h, placing it among the fastest indigenous tactical UAVs currently under development.