

At the India Today Conclave – South 2026, G. Satheesh Reddy, a member of the National Security Advisory Board and former DRDO chairman, outlined the technologies he believes will determine India's military strength over the coming decade, India Today reported

He argued that maintaining a decisive edge in future conflicts will require sustained investment in a small number of critical strategic sectors.

According to Reddy, hypersonic weapons stand out as one of the most important capabilities India must pursue. These systems operate within the atmosphere at speeds of roughly six times the speed of sound, dramatically compressing an adversary's reaction time and making interception significantly more challenging.





India has already demonstrated growing competence in advanced missile technologies through programs such as BrahMos and long-range strategic missile development. Reddy indicated that the next major leap will come from mastering hypersonic systems capable of combining speed, manoeuvrability and precision.





He also highlighted quantum technology as a transformational field with implications across multiple military and civilian domains. Quantum communications, computing, sensors, radar systems and electronic warfare capabilities were identified as areas likely to reshape future battlefields.





Reddy noted that advances in quantum science could fundamentally alter how information is processed, transmitted and protected. Future armed forces are expected to rely increasingly on secure communications, enhanced sensing and sophisticated electronic warfare tools, areas where quantum technologies could provide substantial advantages.





Another priority identified by Reddy was advanced manufacturing. He stressed that India must strengthen its position as a global manufacturing power, supported by cutting-edge production methods and the development of advanced materials.





The emphasis reflects a broader national push towards technological self-reliance, particularly in strategically important sectors. Greater domestic manufacturing capability would help reduce external dependencies while supporting defence production, exports and industrial growth.





Propulsion technology was highlighted as another critical area requiring sustained attention. Reddy argued that India must develop advanced indigenous aircraft engines, a field widely regarded as one of the most complex challenges in aerospace engineering.





While India has achieved notable successes in missiles, radars and other strategic systems, advanced jet engine technology remains an area where foreign collaboration and imports continue to play an important role. Developing a fully indigenous high-performance aero-engine would mark a major milestone for the country's aerospace sector.





Expressing confidence in India's progress, Reddy said that the experience gained from developing numerous engine systems would ultimately enable the country to field its own advanced aircraft engine. He stated that he was “100% sure” India would achieve this goal within the next decade.





Taken together, Reddy's vision places hypersonic weapons, quantum technologies, advanced manufacturing and indigenous propulsion at the centre of India's long-term strategy for military modernisation. He argued that success in these fields will be essential for ensuring technological superiority and strategic autonomy in future conflicts.





Agencies







