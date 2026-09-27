



The Indian Air Force has signed a procurement contract for a virtual reality-based Part-Task Trainer for the Mirage-2000 combat aircraft, marking a further transition of an indigenous iDEX-developed solution from trials to operational acquisition.





The system has been developed by New Delhi-based deep-technology Start-Up Threye Interactive Pvt Ltd under the Ministry of Defence’s Innovations for Defence Excellence, or iDEX, framework.





The Part-Task Trainer was developed for the Mirage-2000 I/TI fleet under the Defence India Start-Up Challenge-5 in the modelling and simulation category. It uses virtual reality, flight simulation and real-time networking technologies.





Threye’s compact, PC-based trainer can support individual as well as group training in virtual reality and non-virtual reality configurations. The system had previously completed Indian Air Force trials on the Mirage-2000 platform.





The procurement contract indicates that the Indian Air Force is moving towards fielding the trainer for structured training, rather than depending only on live aircraft sorties for selected procedures and mission rehearsal.





Part-task simulators concentrate on specific cockpit functions, systems operation and mission elements instead of replicating every aspect of a full-flight simulator. This permits aircrew to repeatedly practise complex procedures in a controlled environment without employing an operational fighter aircraft.





The virtual reality-based configuration is intended to provide an immersive, risk-free setting for training involving combat manoeuvres, aircraft systems and coordinated large-force engagements.





Such systems can improve aircraft availability by reducing the training burden on frontline Mirage-2000 aircraft. They can also lower operating costs, minimise airframe wear and allow trainees to rehearse tasks before progressing to live flying.





The modular architecture of the trainer offers scope for adaptation to other fixed-wing and rotary-wing platforms, subject to service requirements and platform-specific integration.





Threye Interactive has also developed a separate augmented reality and virtual reality type-training system for Mirage-2000 ground crew. That system combines physical mechanical replicas, live electrical systems and interactive digital modules for maintenance, system checks and fault diagnosis.





The ground-crew trainer enables repeatable servicing and troubleshooting practice without using operational aircraft or actual aircraft components. It includes simulated fault insertion, step-by-step procedural training, augmented-reality guidance, real-time feedback and networked multi-user training.





Threye states that its Mirage-2000 AR/VR technical training system has been accepted and deployed by the Indian Air Force. The company says the arrangement can reduce the cost of certain maintenance-training activities to less than 5 per cent of conventional training using operational platforms.





The latest procurement reinforces the Indian Air Force’s use of immersive simulation technologies to improve combat readiness while supporting indigenous defence innovation through iDEX.





Agencies







