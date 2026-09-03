This significant test marks breakthrough in indigenous precision strike power



The Indian Air Force has achieved a significant breakthrough in indigenous precision-strike capability with the successful drop trial of the Long Range Glide Bomb Khagantak-243. The trial was conducted on Wednesday and marks a major milestone for both the IAF and the Indian defence industry.





The IAF announced the achievement on X with the words, “Precision. Power. Pride. A significant milestone for the IAF and Indian Industry.





The Indian Air Force successfully conducted the drop of an indigenously designed & developed Long Range Glide Bomb (Khagantak-243). The Trials met all objectives scaling new peaks of lethality through Atmanirbhar Bharat.”





The successful trial of Khagantak-243 is expected to provide a major boost to the development of long-range air-to-ground precision weapons by Indian industry.





Glide bombs of this category are designed to enable combat aircraft to engage targets from stand-off distances, allowing platforms to strike enemy positions while remaining outside the reach of certain air defence systems.





The achievement represents another important step towards enhancing India’s indigenous precision-strike capabilities and strengthening the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector. It also reflects the sustained push by the government and the Armed Forces to reduce dependence on imported weapon systems and promote indigenous design, development, and manufacturing of advanced defence technologies.





Khagantak-243 adds to India’s growing arsenal of indigenous precision-guided munitions, complementing earlier developments such as the TARA glide bomb kit. Together, these systems demonstrate India’s ability to convert conventional warheads into smart, long-range strike weapons at a fraction of the cost of imported missiles.





The trial underscores India’s determination to build a robust ecosystem of indigenous defence production. By leveraging partnerships between the Defence Research and Development Organisation and Indian industry, the country is steadily moving towards self-reliance in advanced strike capabilities.





The success of Khagantak-243 is expected to accelerate production and deployment, ensuring that the IAF can maintain a decisive edge in future conflicts.





India’s entry into the category of long-range glide bombs places it alongside global powers that have already fielded similar systems, such as the United States with JDAM-ER, Russia with UMPK, Israel with SPICE, and China with LS-6.





The Khagantak-243 trial demonstrates that India is keeping pace with global innovation in precision strike technology while tailoring solutions to its own operational requirements.





The development of Khagantak-243 is not only a technological achievement but also a strategic signal. It highlights India’s ability to sustain long conflicts with affordable, mass-producible precision weapons, reducing reliance on expensive imported systems.





This ensures that premium assets such as BrahMos and SCALP can be reserved for high-value targets, while indigenous glide bombs provide the backbone of strike capability.





The successful trial of Khagantak-243 therefore represents a defining moment in India’s defence modernisation program. It enhances lethality, survivability, and operational flexibility while reinforcing the country’s commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat.





Agencies







