



Exercise Veer Guardian 2026, scheduled from 9 to 21 September at Jodhpur Air Force Station, is a joint air combat drill between the Indian Air Force and the Japan Air Self-Defence Force, according to a report by The Week.





It represents a unique strategic opportunity for India, as Japanese Mitsubishi F-2A fighters will be deployed for the first time to Indian soil. The Japanese contingent has already begun arriving, with two JASDF C-2 transport aircraft landing ahead of the drills.





The Indian Air Force has stated that the exercise will enhance interoperability, operational synergy and mutual understanding between the two air forces, while reinforcing the growing defence relationship between India and Japan.





According to reports, three F-2A fighters will be deployed, marking the first bilateral air combat exercise in India involving Japanese fighter aircraft.





The deployment matters because the Mitsubishi F-2 evolved directly from the American F-16 Fighting Falcon, jointly developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Lockheed Martin. While heavily modified and larger than the original F-16, the aircraft retains the aerodynamic lineage and design characteristics of the original.





This is particularly relevant for India, as Pakistan operates a fleet of around 75 to 80 F-16 Fighting Falcons, which remain among the Pakistan Air Force’s most important combat assets.





Training alongside and potentially against the F-2 provides Indian pilots with a rare opportunity to study and operate against an aircraft that closely resembles the F-16 in size, shape and overall configuration.





This is significant because Pakistan reportedly deployed the F-16 against India during Operation Sindoor, making the exercise a chance to gain valuable tactical insights.





The F-2 is not identical to the F-16. It features several modifications, including a wing area around 25 per cent larger, a longer fuselage and larger horizontal tails. The larger wing allows for additional fuel storage and more weapon stations, enhancing endurance and payload flexibility.





The aircraft was also the first production fighter to enter service with an Active Electronically Scanned Array radar, giving it advanced detection and tracking capabilities.





Japanese-developed systems further distinguish the F-2. It incorporates indigenous fly-by-wire flight controls and an integrated electronic warfare suite, making it highly capable in contested environments.





Designed as a multi-role fighter, the F-2 can perform both air-to-air and air-to-surface missions, though it is optimised for maritime strike and coastal defence operations. This makes it particularly effective in scenarios involving sea-based threats, a capability that complements India’s own operational requirements.





For the Indian Air Force, exposure to the F-2 means pilots will gain experience against an aircraft that mirrors Pakistan’s frontline fighter fleet, while also learning to counter advanced systems such as AESA radar and electronic warfare suites.





This enhances preparedness for real-world scenarios and strengthens tactical adaptability. The exercise also builds on the broader strategic partnership between India and Japan, which has expanded significantly in recent years across defence, maritime security and technology cooperation.





The drills will therefore serve both tactical and strategic purposes. On the tactical level, they provide dissimilar air combat training, exposing pilots to unfamiliar sensors, weapons and manoeuvring characteristics.





On the strategic level, they reinforce the growing defence axis between New Delhi and Tokyo, signalling convergence in the Indo-Pacific at a time of heightened regional tensions.





Agencies







