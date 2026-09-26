



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar convened a high-level diplomatic meeting with Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos in New York on Friday on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.





The bilateral discussions focused on addressing pressing regional challenges and evaluating strategic international issues, with both nations firmly reiterating their shared opposition to the illegal occupation of territories.





Reviewing the steady progress achieved in their bilateral engagement, the two leaders also assessed broader India-European Union relations, emphasizing a common commitment to upholding democratic values and global stability.





Both dignitaries underscored their mutual dedication to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, describing the international framework as the undisputed Constitution of the seas.





Expressing his satisfaction with the dialogue via social media platform X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted that he was delighted to engage with the Cypriot Foreign Minister to discuss expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.





In response, Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos expressed great pleasure at meeting his Indian counterpart, describing the interaction as a pivotal moment to reaffirm their growing Strategic Partnership.





The Cypriot Foreign Minister further highlighted their combined vision to advance shared strategic interests by strengthening bilateral cooperation in key economic and operational domains.





These priority areas include trade expansion, maritime shipping, regional connectivity, security, defence collaboration, digital transformation initiatives, and various other developmental avenues.





Bilateral relations between New Delhi and Nicosia have registered significant momentum in recent times, characterized by enhanced economic trade links and robust defence partnership frameworks.





In May, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides undertook an official visit to India, during which the bilateral relationship was formally elevated to a strategic partnership.





During that landmark presidential visit, the two nations signed several key Memoranda of Understanding designed to deepen practical collaboration across trade, investment, and defence sectors.





Following the presidential summit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Cyprus in the same month to sustain the high-level political dialogue and supervise implementation of the signed agreements.





Cyprus, located in West Asia, has consistently extended strong diplomatic support to India, including backing New Delhi's bid for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council.





Extending his extensive diplomatic engagements in New York, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held bilateral talks with United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on the sidelines of the General Assembly.





The discussions between the Indian minister and the UK Foreign Secretary centred on global economic disruptions, particularly food and energy security crises resulting from ongoing geopolitical conflicts around the world.





Reaffirming the importance of the India-UK partnership, both leaders reviewed ongoing bilateral initiatives and explored avenues to address international economic instabilities jointly.





According to official statements released by the British High Commission in India, the two representatives exchanged views on pressing global developments while outlining shared priorities for a closer bilateral partnership.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar maintained an intensive schedule of diplomatic outreach throughout his stay at the United Nations, holding separate bilateral meetings with several world leaders.





His diplomatic dialogue extended to foreign ministers from Armenia, Barbados, and Iraq, focusing on bilateral ties, regional developments, and multilateral issues pertinent to those specific geographies.





Additionally, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Panama President Jose Raul Mulino in New York as part of India's efforts to deepen engagement with Latin American and Caribbean countries.





Through these comprehensive bilateral consultations, India continues to demonstrate its proactive foreign policy approach in advancing international peace, maritime security, and strategic economic alliances.





ANI







