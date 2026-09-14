



India has strongly condemned the attack on the Panama‑flagged commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman on Sunday, confirming that 13 of the 14 Indian crew members onboard have been rescued while search and rescue operations continue for the one missing Indian national.





The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation. The ministry emphasised its gratitude to Oman for its support in rescuing the Indian nationals.





In its statement, the MEA said, “We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman earlier today. Of the 14 Indian crew onboard, 13 Indians have been rescued so far. Search and Rescue operations for the missing Indian national are continuing.”





The Embassy of India in Oman confirmed that search and rescue operations for 13 Indian nationals had been completed and that they had been safely shifted ashore. It added that Omani authorities are continuing efforts to locate the missing crew member. The embassy expressed appreciation for Oman’s continued support and assistance.





The MEA reiterated that the Indian Embassy is proactively coordinating with Omani authorities in the ongoing operation. It stressed that India continues to call for immediate de‑escalation of tensions in the region and urged all sides to pursue dialogue and diplomacy to bring peace.





India’s statement underlined that the targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians, and civilian infrastructure in the region is unacceptable. It highlighted the importance of safe navigation, uninterrupted commerce, and the safety and well‑being of seafarers amid the ongoing regional tensions.





The incident comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions in West Asia. BRICS nations, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the UAE, have recently called for de‑escalation and peace in the region.





The New Delhi Declaration, adopted by BRICS leaders on Saturday, expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia. It called for maximum restraint and urged all parties to avoid actions that could further aggravate the situation.





The declaration also emphasised the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.





BRICS further called for dialogue and diplomacy towards a long‑term understanding that would contribute to lasting peace, security, and stability in the region. It stressed the need to maintain the smooth flow of global trade, supply chains, and energy in accordance with applicable international law.





India’s statement on the MT El Gaia incident reflects New Delhi’s consistent emphasis on maritime security, safe navigation, and uninterrupted commerce, particularly in light of the increasing risks faced by seafarers in conflict‑affected waters.





ANI







