



India and Russia have expanded their dialogue on aircraft manufacturing, with Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu confirming that discussions are progressing on the turboprop IL‑114 and the Sukhoi Superjet-100.





He explained that these aircraft are well suited to India’s regional connectivity requirements, particularly as new airports are being developed across the country. The minister emphasised that both models are efficient for connecting smaller airports and that India is keen to begin the process of manufacturing them domestically at the earliest.





Naidu highlighted that the talks with the Russian delegation centred on the Memorandum of Understanding between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Russia, which aims to establish production lines in India.





He noted that the expansion of dialogue reflects India’s determination to strengthen its aviation sector and ensure that regional connectivity programs are supported by suitable aircraft platforms. The IL‑114 turboprop and the Sukhoi Superjet 100 jet‑engine aircraft are expected to play a pivotal role in this effort.





The minister also underlined India’s preparations for hosting the BRICS Summit, stressing that the government has taken all necessary steps to ensure an impactful session. He said delegations from multiple sectors and countries will participate, and India’s role as a partner of growing importance is being recognised globally.





According to Naidu, the Russian delegation praised India’s transformation over the past two decades and acknowledged its emergence as a strong partner for many nations.





Naidu described BRICS as one of the most significant events India is hosting, adding that the world is watching India’s plans, actions, and strategic thinking. He insisted that India must engage properly to create a positive global impact.





He confirmed that arrangements are being made not only in Delhi but across the country, with special attention to welcoming visiting delegates. Airports, venues, and other facilities are being prepared under the guiding principle of Atithi Devo Bhava, ensuring that guests experience India’s warmth and hospitality.





He recalled his meeting with the Russian delegation, who remarked on the vast difference between India’s approach today compared to twenty years ago. They noted India’s stronger global presence and its ability to capitalise on opportunities through platforms like BRICS.





Naidu reiterated that India is committed to showcasing its transformation and engaging constructively with international partners.





The BRICS Summit will be held in New Delhi from 12 to 13 September, under the official theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The event is expected to bring together leaders and delegations from across the world, reinforcing India’s position as a central player in shaping global dialogue.





ANI







