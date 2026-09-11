



French launch-services provider RIDE! has signed a contract to launch two satellites for Hyderabad-based space-tech Start-Up TakeMeToSpace.





The agreement was formally announced at the International Space Summit in Paris, marking a significant milestone for both companies and underscoring the expanding commercial space ties between India and France.





The mission will see RIDE! manage and execute the orbital launch of two satellites designed by TakeMeToSpace.





The Indian Start-Up is widely recognised as the country’s first designer of orbital data centres, deploying processing and cloud computing capabilities directly into space. This innovation allows real-time data processing in orbit, reducing bandwidth costs and latency for users on Earth.





The contract builds upon RIDE!’s established history with the Indian space sector. Recently, the French company managed the integration and launch of a European atmospheric re-entry capsule aboard India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). This earlier collaboration demonstrated RIDE!’s confidence in India’s launch infrastructure and its willingness to deepen operational ties with Indian partners.





The deal was one of three major Indo-French space agreements signed during the summit. Alongside the TakeMeToSpace contract, Safran Space and Dhruva Space concluded a defence surveillance agreement valued at approximately €5 million, which converts to nearly ₹45 crores.





This deal is expected to enhance India’s capabilities in space-based defence monitoring. Additionally, U-Space and AXISCADES signed a microsatellite agreement, further strengthening the collaborative framework between French and Indian companies in the space domain.





The International Space Summit in Paris served as a platform to highlight the growing synergy between Indian and French space enterprises. These agreements collectively reflect the strategic intent of both nations to expand cooperation in advanced space technologies, commercial launches, and defence-linked applications.





For India, the partnership with RIDE! and other French firms signals a deepening of its role in the global space economy, while for France, it reinforces its position as a trusted partner in India’s ambitious space program.





TakeMeToSpace’s pioneering work in orbital data centres positions it as a key innovator in India’s private space sector. By integrating cloud computing directly into satellites, the Start-Up is opening new possibilities for research institutions, businesses, and governments to access secure, high-speed data services from orbit.





This capability is expected to play a crucial role in applications ranging from climate monitoring to defence intelligence.





The signing of these agreements demonstrates the growing maturity of India’s private space industry, which is increasingly attracting international partnerships and investments.





With RIDE! taking responsibility for the launch of TakeMeToSpace’s satellites, the collaboration is set to deliver both technological and commercial benefits, while reinforcing the broader Indo-French strategic partnership in space.





Agencies







