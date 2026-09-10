



India has intensified its defence outreach in the Indo-Pacific as US President Donald Trump has withdrawn from the region under a strategic realignment, FirstPost reported





This recalibration has prompted New Delhi to expand its engagements with regional partners to counterbalance China’s growing assertiveness.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently in Colombo, holding talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. His visit marks the first by an Indian defence minister to Sri Lanka in nearly four decades, underscoring the strategic importance of the island nation to India’s Neighbourhood First and MAHASAGAR initiatives.





Singh described the meeting as highly productive, reaffirming commitments to regional peace, prosperity, and security. He emphasised that India and Sri Lanka are civilizational twins and maritime partners, bound by shared history, culture, and faith.





He assured Colombo that India would stand steadfastly with Sri Lanka during any crisis, highlighting the strong cultural and civilizational foundation for expanding bilateral ties.





Parallel to this, the Indian and Japanese air forces have commenced the bilateral ‘Veer Guardian-2026’ exercise in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The Indian Air Force is fielding TEJAS, Su-30MKI, and Rafale fighter aircraft, while Japan has deployed F-2A fighters.





The 14-day exercise involves advanced operational missions, mission planning integration, and professional exchanges on aerospace safety and engineering. The drills aim to enhance tactical proficiency and operational synergy, reaffirming the deepening strategic partnership between India and Japan.





The exercise reflects the longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the face of regional challenges.





Meanwhile, Indian Navy chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan is visiting Australia and New Zealand to build on the understandings reached during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits earlier in July.





In Canberra, Modi and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledged to expand military interoperability, increase aircraft deployments in each other’s territories, and deepen personnel exchanges, education, and training programs.





Swaminathan’s visit comes as Australia and New Zealand take the lead in countering China’s influence in the Pacific, entering into security agreements with island nations and reinforcing their commitment to regional initiatives such as the Quad, even as Washington steps back.





India’s heightened engagement with Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and Indonesia reflects a broader strategy of middle powers joining hands to address security challenges in the Indo-Pacific.





Prime Minister Modi’s visits to Australia, New Zealand, and Indonesia, coupled with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s earlier trip to India, highlight the strengthening of these partnerships.





Collectively, these efforts position India as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region and a proactive player in shaping Indo-Pacific security architecture.





Through these coordinated diplomatic and military initiatives, India is signalling its readiness to shoulder greater responsibility in the Indo-Pacific, filling the vacuum left by the United States and reinforcing its role as a stabilising force in the region.





Agencies







