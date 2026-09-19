



India has issued a notification for a missile test in the Bay of Bengal region on 25–26 September 2026, covering a range of nearly 600 km, Damien Symon reported on his X handle.





The specific missile type has not been disclosed, but speculation points towards systems such as the Pralay tactical ballistic missile, a Prithvi-series missile, or an extended-range BrahMos variant.





India has formally declared a danger zone extending almost 600 km into the Bay of Bengal for the upcoming missile trial. The notification ensures that civilian aircraft and maritime traffic avoid the designated area during the two‑day window, thereby maintaining safety standards during defence activity. Such notices are routine practice before missile launches, serving both operational and precautionary purposes.





The missile system to be tested has not been identified by the Ministry of Defence. Analysts suggest that the range corridor could correspond to the Pralay tactical ballistic missile, which has a reach of 350–500 km, or possibly a Prithvi‑series missile.









Another possibility is the extended‑range BrahMos cruise missile, which has been developed to exceed its original 290 km range. However, the notified distance alone cannot conclusively determine the missile type, as safety corridors often extend beyond the actual flight path.





The launch is expected to originate from India’s eastern testing facilities, likely Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha’s coast, which has historically hosted major missile trials. The Integrated Test Range at Chandipur is also expected to play a role in monitoring and tracking the missile’s trajectory. These facilities are central to India’s missile development program, supporting trials of both ballistic and cruise systems.





India’s missile modernisation drive has accelerated in recent years, with significant progress in both tactical and strategic categories. The Pralay missile, designed for quick deployment and precision strikes, is being positioned as a counter to regional threats. Meanwhile, the BrahMos program continues to evolve, with extended‑range versions under induction and hypersonic variants under development. These efforts reflect India’s determination to strengthen its deterrence posture and enhance indigenous capabilities.





The timing of the September test follows a series of recent missile activities, including trials of the Agni‑IV and speculation about the Agni‑6 intercontinental ballistic missile. The 600 km notification, while modest compared to long‑range systems, underscores India’s layered approach to missile development, covering short‑, medium‑, and long‑range categories. Each test contributes to validating subsystems, refining guidance technologies, and ensuring operational readiness.





Regional observers are expected to closely monitor the trial. Past missile tests in the Bay of Bengal have drawn attention from foreign navies, which often deploy vessels to collect telemetry data. The forthcoming activity will likely be scrutinised for indications of India’s evolving missile doctrine and its emphasis on precision‑strike capabilities.





The notification for 25–26 September 2026 thus confirms India’s continued momentum in missile testing and development. While the exact system remains undisclosed, the trial highlights India’s commitment to advancing its defence technology and maintaining credible deterrence in the Indo‑Pacific security environment.





Agencies







