



India’s counter-terror grid this week demonstrated a decisive shift in strategy, targeting networks rather than just infiltrators, while Pakistan’s own instability is driving its intelligence service to push proxies deeper into Indian territory.





The NIA raids, the Udhampur encounter, and the UAPA designation of the Shahzad Bhatti Network together mark a coordinated response to evolving threats.





The National Investigation Agency searched ten locations across Kupwara, Kulgam, Bandipora, Baramulla and Sopore. These raids were part of a wider probe into a Lashkar-e-Taiba conspiracy, first traced to an Over Ground Worker arrested in March with a grenade and live ammunition.





Investigators seized incriminating material, examined financial trails, and mapped communication channels, exposing the scaffolding that supports infiltrated terrorists. The case was re-registered under UAPA, the Arms Act, and the Explosive Substances Act, underscoring its seriousness.





In Udhampur’s Brattal forests, a joint Army, Police and CRPF team killed two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in an overnight operation fought through heavy rain. The absence of security force casualties highlighted the effectiveness of intelligence-led area domination patrols by the White Knight Corps.





This encounter confirmed that infiltration routes are shifting from the Kashmir Valley into the mountainous Jammu belt, including Doda, Kishtwar, Kathua and now Udhampur. India’s forces have recalibrated to track new patterns rather than react to old ones, a distinction that often determines success or failure.





The Home Ministry meanwhile designated the ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network a terrorist organisation under UAPA. This followed the detention of 253 operatives across 14 states and the recovery of IEDs stamped with Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings.





Operating under the front name Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan, the network recruited local criminals in states as far afield as Karnataka and Kerala. It used drones to fly in weapons and cash, bypassing traditional Line of Control smuggling routes.





This geographic spread broke the assumption that Pakistan-backed networks remain tethered to border belts. The UAPA designation now allows agencies to freeze its finances and pursue funders and shelter providers, striking at the money choke point that sustains such scattered, deniable structures.





What ties these developments together is India’s strategic choice to target the architecture rather than the disposable shooter. Raids against Over Ground Workers, warrants against Hafiz Saeed, and financial pressure on Bhatti’s network all reflect a focus on dismantling the support system.





An infiltrator without local shelter or logistics is simply a man stranded in hostile terrain. Cutting the OGW layer does more long-term damage than any single arrest at the border.





Pakistan’s push is not happening in isolation. Rawalpindi is losing ground in Balochistan, struggling with unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and boxed in diplomatically over the Indus Waters Treaty. A military establishment cornered at home has historically sought external distractions.





The ISI’s proxies moving into new Indian geography through drones and criminal recruitment reflect desperation rather than confidence. It is an attempt to manufacture relevance as its grip weakens domestically.





India’s response across all three cases has been to adapt to shifting infiltration routes, dismantle local support networks, and choke finances. This is a slower war, but it is the one that shrinks networks rather than just neutralising individuals. The week’s operations show India refusing to be caught out by old assumptions and instead tracking the threat as it evolves.





Agencies







