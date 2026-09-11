



India’s nuclear arsenal has been assessed at 190 warheads by the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), a US‑based non-profit policy think tank.





This figure includes 160 warheads for operational launchers and at least 30 additional warheads for new missiles under production.





The estimates were published in the article India’s Nuclear Weapons – 2026 authored by Hans M Kristensen, Matt Korda, Mackenzie Knight‑Boyle and Eliana Johns of the FAS Nuclear Information Project.





The report emphasises that India continues to modernise its nuclear arsenal. Several new weapon systems have been fielded in recent years, while others are under development to complement or replace existing nuclear‑capable aircraft, land‑based delivery systems and sea‑based platforms.





The analysts estimate that India may have produced enough military plutonium for between 140 and 225 nuclear warheads and might have assembled up to 190. With more systems in development, the stockpile is expected to increase further.





The study notes that India currently operates nine nuclear‑capable systems, comprising two aircraft, six land‑based ballistic missiles and one sea‑based ballistic missile. At least two more systems are nearing completion and are expected to be fielded within a few years.





Indian Nuclear Forces, 2026

Type/Designation No of Launchers Year Deployed Range (km) Warheads X Yield No of Warheads Aircraft 48 48 Mirage 2000H 32 1985 1,850 1 × 12 kt Bomb -- Jaguar IS 16 1981 1,600 1 × 12 kt Bomb -- Land-Based Missiles 88 104 Prithvi-II 24 2003 250 1 × 12 kt 24 Agni-I 16 2007 700+ 1 × 10–40 kt 16 Agni-II 16 2011 2,000+ 1 × 10–40 kt 16 Agni-III 16 2018 3,200+ 1 × 10–40 kt 16 Agni-IV 8 2022 3,500+ 1 × 10–40 kt 8 Agni-V 8 2023 5,000+ 1–6 10–40kt MIRV 24 Agni-P -- (2027) 2,000 1 × 10–40 kt -- Sea-Based Missiles 1/12 12 K-15 (B-05) 1/12 2018 700 1 × 12 kt 12 K-4 (2/12) (2027) 3,500 1 × 10–40 kt . . Total Stockpile 148 164 Other Stored Warheads 26 Total Inventory 148 190





As India does not publish official figures for its nuclear stockpile, the estimates are derived from a combination of open sources including government statements, declassified documents, media reports, think tank analyses, industry publications and commercial satellite imagery.





India is among a handful of countries believed to produce both highly enriched uranium (HEU) and weapons‑grade plutonium. Its HEU production is largely assumed to be directed towards fuelling nuclear‑powered vessels and submarines.





The source of India’s weapons‑grade plutonium has been the ageing 100‑megawatt Dhruva reactor at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre near Mumbai, and until 2010 the CIRUS reactor at the same location. After years of delay, the new 500‑megawatt Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research in Kalpakkam achieved first criticality in April 2026.





Fuelled by reactor‑grade plutonium from India’s first‑generation power reactors, the PFBR irradiates uranium or thorium blankets to produce Plutonium‑239 and Uranium‑233. If operated at 80% efficiency, the PFBR could hypothetically produce about 140 kg of Plutonium‑239 annually, sufficient for up to 35 warheads.





Several more fast breeder reactors are planned, including two in pre‑planning stage, FBR‑1 and FBR‑2, to be located adjacent to the PFBR at Kalpakkam. If operated successfully, these reactors could significantly increase the amount of plutonium available for India’s nuclear stockpile.





As of early 2026, the International Panel on Fissile Materials estimated India had produced approximately 730 kg of weapons‑grade plutonium, with a margin of error of 170 kg. Assuming four kilograms per warhead, this would theoretically be sufficient for between 140 and 225 warheads.





However, the calculation carries caveats due to uncertainties in warhead design.





The report observes that India may not have used all its plutonium for warhead production, keeping some in reserve. The size of the stockpile also depends on the number and types of launchers available, as it is unlikely India would produce significantly more warheads than its systems can deliver.





The government recently reiterated in Parliament that India remains committed to credible minimum deterrence and a posture of no first use of nuclear weapons. This doctrine has been a cornerstone of India’s nuclear strategy since the Pokhran‑II tests in 1998.





The FAS analysis also compares India’s arsenal with Pakistan’s, noting that Pakistan is estimated to possess approximately 170 warheads, according to a recent SIPRI report. India’s trajectory of modernisation, combined with its fissile material production, suggests a steady expansion of capabilities while adhering to its declared doctrine.





Agencies







