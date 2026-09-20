



Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth has successfully concluded his three-day official visit to Russia, marking another significant chapter in India–Russia defence cooperation. The visit, which ended on Friday, was characterised by high-level engagements with senior Russian military leadership and visits to key military institutions.





The interactions provided fresh impetus to bilateral defence ties, with discussions centred on capability development, training exchanges, artillery modernisation and the sharing of operational experience.





These themes reflect the evolving nature of India–Russia military cooperation, which has steadily expanded beyond traditional equipment procurement.





The timing of General Seth’s visit was notable, coming just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi. Their discussions covered a wide spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including defence, energy, space, political and economic sectors, thereby setting the strategic backdrop for the Army Chief’s engagements.





In Moscow, General Seth held talks with General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation. Their discussions focused on joint capability development, professional military exchanges and avenues for expanding military-to-military engagement. These talks underscored the importance of institutionalised cooperation between the two armies.





At the headquarters of the Russian Land Forces, General Seth exchanged perspectives on contemporary military developments. He discussed measures to deepen cooperation in training, capability development and professional experience sharing, highlighting the operational-level synergy between the two sides.





During his visit to St Petersburg, General Seth toured the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy. He interacted with its faculty on training methodologies and artillery modernisation, reflecting India’s interest in Russia’s advanced artillery systems. In a symbolic gesture, he was accorded the unique honour of firing the traditional cannon at the historic Peter and Paul Fortress, a ceremonial act steeped in Russian military tradition.





In Moscow, General Seth received a ceremonial Guard of Honour and paid homage at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a national war memorial dedicated to Soviet soldiers who perished during World War II. This solemn tribute reinforced the shared respect for military sacrifice and tradition.





The visit reinforced the enduring trust between India and Russia, underlining their shared commitment to sustained military diplomacy, institutional exchanges and mutually beneficial professional cooperation. It also highlighted the broadening scope of defence ties, which now encompass joint production and technology cooperation, exemplified by the BrahMos missile project.





India and Russia continue to conduct regular military exercises, notably the Indra series, which has been a fixture of bilateral defence cooperation since 2003. These exercises provide practical platforms for interoperability and joint operational training.





Russia remains India’s largest defence supplier, accounting for 40 per cent of India’s arms imports between 2021 and 2025, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. This statistic underscores the depth of the defence relationship and Russia’s pivotal role in India’s military modernisation.





General Seth’s visit has therefore not only reaffirmed the historical foundations of India–Russia defence ties but also injected fresh momentum into their future trajectory, particularly in areas of joint capability development and advanced technology cooperation.





Agencies







