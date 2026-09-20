



The eastern Indian city of Kolkata is being considered for the deployment of the Kusha Air Defence System (ADS) between 2030 and 2032.





This timeline is closely linked to the geopolitical developments surrounding Bangladesh’s potential decision to join the Mecca Pact, a regional security framework that could reshape South Asian defence alignments.





If Dhaka formally accedes to the pact, India is expected to accelerate the induction of advanced counter-drone systems alongside the Kusha ADS in the eastern theatre, ensuring a robust defensive shield against emerging aerial threats.





If circumstances demand it, India could, as an interim measure, deploy its S-400 air defence system nearer to the Bangladesh border to deter any potential aggressive moves by the Bangladeshi army.





Project Kusha represents India’s most ambitious indigenous long-range surface-to-air missile program, designed to rival global systems such as Russia’s S-400. It incorporates three interceptor variants with ranges of approximately 150 km, 250 km, and 400 km, all capable of engaging stealth aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and hypersonic weapons at speeds exceeding Mach 5.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), working in collaboration with Bharat Dynamics Limited and Solar Industries under the Development-cum-Production Partner model, has already completed fabrication of the M1 interceptor, with trials underway and induction planned for the late 2020s.





The choice of Kolkata as a deployment hub is strategic. The city’s proximity to Bangladesh and its location along the Bay of Bengal make it a critical node in India’s eastern air defence architecture.





Should Bangladesh join the Mecca Pact, India would be compelled to reinforce its eastern flank, not only to deter potential adversaries but also to reassure regional allies of its preparedness.





The deployment of counter-drone systems in tandem with the Kusha ADS would address the growing threat posed by unmanned aerial vehicles, which have become increasingly sophisticated and accessible to both state and non-state actors.





India’s counter-drone strategy is evolving rapidly, with indigenous Start-Ups and defence firms introducing interceptor drones, directed infrared countermeasure (DIRCM) systems, and electronic warfare modules.





These technologies are expected to be integrated into the layered defence grid around Kolkata, creating a multi-dimensional shield capable of neutralising both conventional and asymmetric threats. The synergy between missile defence and counter-drone operations will be crucial in safeguarding critical infrastructure, military installations, and urban centres in eastern India.





The geopolitical implications of Bangladesh’s potential accession to the Mecca Pact are significant. For India, it would necessitate a recalibration of defence postures along the eastern frontier, while also opening avenues for cooperative security arrangements.





The pact itself is seen as a mechanism to counterbalance shifting alliances in the Indo-Pacific, where instability and new alignments are reshaping the strategic landscape.





India’s proactive deployment of advanced systems like Kusha in Kolkata would signal its readiness to adapt to these changes and maintain deterrence.





Financially, the deployment of such systems represents investments running into thousands of crores. Each interceptor unit, depending on its range and configuration, is estimated to cost between ₹1,200 crores and ₹1,800 crores, while counter-drone systems range from ₹50 Lakhs for portable units to ₹200 crores for integrated platforms.





The government’s emphasis on indigenous production ensures that these investments will also bolster India’s defence industrial base, creating opportunities for private sector participation and technological innovation.





The integration of artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, and electronic warfare capabilities into both the Kusha ADS and counter-drone systems reflects the broader transformation underway in India’s defence ecosystem.





DRDO laboratories, defence public sector undertakings, private industries, Start-Ups, MSMEs, and academia are collaborating more closely than ever before, accelerating the journey from innovation to operational capability. This collaborative model is expected to ensure timely deployment in Kolkata, aligning with the projected 2030–32 timeline.





The deployment of Kusha ADS in Kolkata, contingent upon Bangladesh’s decision regarding the Mecca Pact, underscores the intersection of geopolitics, technology, and regional security.





It highlights India’s determination to build an impenetrable air defence shield while simultaneously addressing the evolving threat of drones.





For the people of Kolkata and the broader eastern region, it promises a protective umbrella that will stand as a symbol of resilience and deterrence in an era of global uncertainty.





Agencies







