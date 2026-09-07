



South African High Commissioner to India Anil Sooklal has said that the upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi will be “fruitful” on several fronts, with all BRICS leaders confirmed to attend.





He emphasised the strategic importance of the gathering, highlighting its role in advancing the Global South and boosting India-South Africa trade ties.





The South African envoy stressed that the presence of leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa underscores the summit’s global significance.





He described it as not just a meeting of the Global South but of major global leaders, reflecting the growing weight of BRICS in shaping international discourse.





Sooklal noted that India is expected to host a highly productive summit, with discussions spanning resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability. He said the summit will be a major diplomatic event, with New Delhi set to welcome leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries as well as Outreach Invitees at Bharat Mandapam on September 12-13.





On the evolution of BRICS, he explained that the grouping has brought the Global South to the forefront of the global geopolitical environment.





For the first time, countries of the Global South have emerged as a powerful formation, working collectively for the benefit of the wider international community. He emphasised that BRICS has created a platform for collective action, not just for the Global South but for global stability and cooperation.





The envoy also highlighted the economic dimension of the summit. Bilateral trade between India and South Africa, currently valued at around $12.5 billion annually, is expected to receive a major boost. Over 120 South African businesses will accompany President Ramaphosa to the summit, marking the largest-ever trade delegation from South Africa to India.





These firms will participate in the BRICS Business Forum and side events focused on India-South Africa trade, signalling growing interest in the Indian market. Converted to Indian currency, this trade volume amounts to approximately ₹1,04,125 crores annually, underscoring the scale of economic engagement.





Sooklal pointed out that South Africa is India’s largest trading partner on the African continent, while globally, India ranks fourth among South Africa’s trading partners. He said there is vast potential to expand trade further, with Indian companies also showing strong interest in entering the African market using South Africa as a base. Major Indian multinationals are already present in South Africa and performing well, reflecting the mutual benefits of deeper economic ties.





In addition to trade, Sooklal reiterated South Africa’s call for urgent reform of the United Nations Security Council. He described the UNSC as outdated and paralysed, unable to effectively address global conflicts.





He noted that reform has been a consistent demand in every BRICS declaration and will again feature prominently in the upcoming summit. He stressed that the Security Council must reflect the realities of 2026 rather than those of 1945, echoing the views of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.





India’s BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, reflecting Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of “Humanity First”. The summit is expected to reinforce this vision while advancing collective goals of the Global South.





All eyes are now on New Delhi as India prepares to host this key diplomatic gathering, which is set to shape the trajectory of BRICS and its role in global governance.





ANI







