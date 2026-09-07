



India and Sri Lanka are set to sign three new defence-related memoranda of understanding during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s three-day visit beginning Tuesday.





Alongside these agreements, both sides will review the India-Sri Lanka Defence Cooperation MoU signed during President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s visit to India on 5 April last year.





One of the new MoUs will cover the supply of Indian air-defence guns. The other two will focus on strengthening ties between the cadet corps of both countries and enhancing cooperation between the Sri Lanka Defence College and Indian Defence colleges.





On Wednesday, Rajnath Singh will meet President Dissanayake, who also holds the defence portfolio. He will then meet Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya during a visit to Parliament, where he will observe parliamentary proceedings. Coincidentally, Parliament will be debating a bill to abolish the Office of the Chief of the Defence Staff that day.





During his visit, Singh will also review the progress of Indian-funded programs, including projects carried out with ₹3,750 crores in Indian aid to renovate infrastructure destroyed or damaged by Cyclone Ditwah last year.





The Indian minister will virtually inaugurate three bridges rebuilt with Indian assistance after Cyclone Ditwah. Two of these bridges are located in Kurunegala District, while the third is in Batticalao.





On Tuesday evening, Singh will meet members of the Indian community in Sri Lanka.





From Parliament, he will proceed to the military headquarters, where he will hold talks with Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Sampath Thuyacontha and commanders of the three armed forces.





Later on Wednesday, he will participate in a Bodhi Pooja at the Gangaramaya Temple.





A reception will also be hosted aboard an Indian Navy ship on Wednesday evening, attended by a select number of invitees.





On Thursday, Singh will visit the Sita Amman Kovil in Nuwara Eliya before returning to India.





This marks the first visit by an Indian Defence Minister to Colombo since the signing of the Indo-Lanka Pact in July 1989, underscoring the significance of the trip in strengthening bilateral defence and cultural ties.





Agencies







