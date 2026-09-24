United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the present international system lacks sufficient efficacy to resolve significant global disputes, explicitly pointing out the clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, potential confrontations between India and Pakistan, as well as ongoing crises in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, and Rwanda.





Speaking to reporters in New York during the high-level United Nations General Assembly session, Marco Rubio conveyed that having a functional international mechanism capable of resolving such grave flashpoints would be immensely beneficial.





However, he argued that the existing global order has strayed far beyond its core purpose and original intent.





Marco Rubio emphasised that while Washington acknowledges the inherent utility and value of international institutions like the United Nations, which President Donald Trump noted has tremendous potential, the framework is currently failing to deliver on that potential because it has overextended its mandate into areas it should not be involved in.





The United States Secretary of State highlighted a broad consensus among world leaders attending the United Nations General Assembly that the international system is currently broken. He asserted that the system broke itself and urgently needs to be restored to its proper focus and designated role to effectively manage global conflicts.





Addressing national priorities, Marco Rubio clarified that his remarks were not an attack on the international system itself. Nevertheless, he asserted that under President Donald Trump's administration, the United States will consistently prioritise its own national interests above the demands or interests of the international order.





Marco Rubio's statements arrived a day after President Donald Trump reiterated his claim at the United Nations General Assembly of having personally mediated and settled the conflict between India and Pakistan last year.





The military de-escalation occurred in May 2025 following India's Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam in April 2025.





India has consistently maintained a firm stance rejecting any third-party mediation claims, affirming that the cessation of military hostilities in May 2025 was achieved through direct communication on the hotline between the Directors General of Military Operations of both nations.





Marco Rubio's observations have brought back global attention to the broader debate regarding the efficiency of multilateral institutions in preventing regional escalations. Despite foreign commentary, India is expected to maintain its position that bilateral military-to-military diplomacy remains the sole mechanism for managing security understandings with Pakistan.





ANI







