



The Indian Army has unveiled AASHVAST Labs in Delhi to strengthen the security of military drones and electronic defence equipment. The initiative is designed to detect hidden vulnerabilities in hardware, software and firmware, particularly those linked to foreign components or unauthorised technology.





AASHVAST, which stands for Assessment and Analysis of Electronic Systems Hardware for Vulnerabilities and Security Threats, is a specialised system created to validate critical military electronics. It examines both hardware and software layers to uncover concealed risks that may compromise the safety or functioning of defence platforms.





The labs are capable of scanning systems for hidden passwords, embedded keys and remote-access tools. They also verify whether devices are receiving software updates approved by the original manufacturer. These checks are intended to identify unauthorised modifications or features that could create security threats.





Military drones are a key focus of the program. While a drone may appear genuine during a physical inspection, its software and firmware can determine how it flies, responds to commands and performs under different conditions. These hidden elements are difficult to assess through conventional checks, making AASHVAST vital for detecting vulnerabilities that lie beneath the surface.





The Army is paying particular attention to the possible presence of Chinese components and software in sensitive defence equipment. AASHVAST Labs can determine whether drones or other platforms contain unapproved elements or have been modified after production or deployment.





Even a small hidden component or software flaw can pose a serious risk, underscoring the importance of detailed inspections.





The labs will also assess security controls related to navigation and location. Military drones are vulnerable to GPS spoofing and jamming, where attackers feed false location data or disrupt signals. AASHVAST is designed to evaluate whether a drone’s location-security measures are strong enough to withstand such threats.





Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth inaugurated the facility in Delhi on 14 August. The Army stated that the initiative will enhance the evaluation of critical defence platforms, strengthen cybersecurity, improve operational preparedness and support the growth of India’s domestic defence ecosystem.





Modern defence equipment relies heavily on electronics, software and communication systems, which means threats can exist beyond visible physical components. A platform may pass a basic inspection yet still contain hidden weaknesses that affect its performance, control or security.





AASHVAST Labs aim to close this gap by conducting detailed examinations of both hardware and software. The initiative is part of the Army’s broader effort to make defence systems more secure and reliable, while reducing risks linked to foreign technology and unauthorised modifications.





This development reflects India’s growing emphasis on indigenous defence technology and cyber resilience. It complements ongoing efforts in electronic warfare, secure communications and self-reliant defence programs, ensuring that critical military platforms remain protected against evolving threats.





Agencies







