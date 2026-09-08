



The Indian Navy has moved forward with a Request for Information to acquire a Medium Range Loitering Munition system capable of operating from both naval vessels and shore-based vehicles.





The system is envisaged as a universal strike capability designed to engage both maritime and land-based threats. This marks a significant step in expanding India’s naval strike options beyond traditional cruise missiles.





The RFI specifies an operational range of more than 1,000 kilometres. The endurance requirement is set at over nine hours of loiter time, with speeds exceeding 75 knots. The munition must be capable of operating at altitudes up to 15,000 feet. Dimensions are capped at a maximum length of 2.5 metres and a wingspan of three metres, ensuring compactness for shipboard storage and launch.





The targeting system is to be modular, with a primary stabilised EO/IR seeker for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and terminal guidance. The munition will be canister-launched and equipped with both RF and satellite datalinks.





Mission control units must be able to manage up to ten munitions simultaneously, with seamless control hand-off between ship and land stations. Navigation requirements include autonomous operation in GNSS-denied environments, reflecting the need to withstand electronic warfare conditions.





These specifications place the system in a size and propulsion class similar to the Iranian Shahed-136, which is typically powered by a piston engine. The procurement is to be pursued under either the ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM)’ or ‘Buy (Indian)’ categories.





The IDDM route requires an indigenously designed and manufactured platform, while the ‘Buy (Indian)’ option allows foreign OEMs to partner with local firms through joint ventures or technology transfers.





This initiative aligns with the Ministry of Defence’s 2022 statement confirming plans to field containerised missile systems and loitering munitions across land and naval platforms. A 2023 RFI for Mine Countermeasures Vessels similarly outlined requirements for containerised missile and loitering munition payloads.





India has already operated Israel Aerospace Industries’ Harop, produced locally by Adani Defence as the Agnikaa, and deployed during Operation Sindoor in 2025. However, India currently lacks an operational land- or sea-based loitering system with a 1,000 kilometre reach.





Local defence firms are advancing long-range platforms that could be adapted for naval use. NewSpace Research & Technologies has already flight-tested the Sheshnaag-150.





Other contenders include Cingularity Aerospace, IG Drones with its KAL UAV, and VEM Technologies with the Chaser. These firms are expected to compete for the contract, potentially through partnerships or technology transfers.





Regionally, the Pakistan Navy demonstrated its Mudmair loitering munitions during naval drills in 2026. The growing emphasis on naval loitering munitions is evident across multiple nations, particularly in light of conflicts around the Black Sea and the Persian Gulf.





For India, the acquisition of such systems is critical given the high cost and limited magazine depth of its BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. Loitering munitions offer flexibility, persistence, and cost-effectiveness, enabling saturation attacks and expanding operational options.





The Indian Navy’s pursuit of a 1,000 kilometre ship-based loitering munition reflects a strategic effort to enhance deterrence, improve strike flexibility, and reduce reliance on expensive cruise missile inventories. This development could transform India’s maritime strike posture and strengthen indigenous industry through the Make in India program.





Agencies







