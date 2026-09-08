



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on 11 September, ahead of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, will centre on nuclear energy cooperation, trade expansion, and financial collaboration.





Russia has confirmed that talks on setting up new nuclear power plants in India are expected, with the Kudankulam project already marking major milestones.





India and Russia are preparing for a significant engagement during Putin’s visit to New Delhi. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the leaders will meet on Friday, 11 September, before the BRICS Summit begins on 12 September.





The bilateral agenda is expected to cover defence, trade, nuclear energy, and emerging areas of cooperation. Peskov emphasised that the leaders maintain close personal contact and are able to discuss sensitive issues openly and constructively.





Nuclear energy is a major focus. Russia has stated that it is awaiting negotiations with India on setting up new nuclear power plants. This comes as the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu achieved a milestone in June 2026 with the installation of a 320-ton reactor pressure vessel at Unit-5.





The site, developed jointly by India’s NPCIL and Russia’s ATOMSTROYEXPORT, already has Units 1 and 2 operational, generating over 130 billion units of electricity and preventing the release of 112 million tons of carbon dioxide.





Units 3 and 4 are nearing completion, while Units 5 and 6 are under construction. The full capacity of 6,000 MWe will make Kudankulam one of India’s most important clean energy hubs.





India aims to raise nuclear power generation capacity to 100 gigawatts by 2047, with Kudankulam expected to play a central role. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has described Russia as India’s foremost partner in civil nuclear energy, highlighting the strategic importance of the collaboration.





Trade and economic cooperation will also be discussed. Russia has noted that around 90% of its transactions with BRICS members are now conducted in national currencies. This financial shift is not aimed at de-dollarisation but is a response to sanctions and restrictions imposed by certain countries.





The BRICS Summit itself, scheduled for 12–13 September in New Delhi, will focus on resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability. India’s chairship has prioritised practical cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, green finance, energy transition, Start-Ups, and support for micro, small, and medium enterprises.





Russia has expressed strong support for India’s leadership within BRICS and welcomed India’s willingness to contribute to efforts aimed at finding a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict.





The first India-Russia International Industrial Trade Fair, ‘INNOPROM.India’, will be held from 9–11 September ahead of the summit, with both Modi and Putin expected to attend. This event will showcase industrial cooperation and highlight new opportunities in trade and technology.





The Modi-Putin meeting is expected to deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly in nuclear energy, trade, and financial systems, while reinforcing India’s role within BRICS.





Agencies







