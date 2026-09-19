



India has officially exported its indigenous Akash surface-to-air missile systems to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, marking New Delhi’s first confirmed defence sales into Central Asia.





However, neither the Ministry of Defence nor any other government agency has yet made an official announcement regarding this significant export deal with the Central Asian republics.





This development builds on Armenia’s earlier acquisition of the MK-1S variant and signals India’s growing role as a credible supplier in a region long dominated by Russian equipment.





Former DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat confirmed that the Akash missile system has been delivered to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. He did not disclose the number of systems, their configuration, or the financial value of the deals.





His statement follows reports from August that both countries were negotiating for the MK-1S variant but had not signed contracts at that time. It remains unclear whether the deliveries represent the conclusion of those negotiations or a separate arrangement.





The Akash is a medium-range air defence system designed to intercept aircraft, helicopters, drones, and cruise missiles. Manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited, it integrates radar and command-and-control systems developed by DRDO.





The MK-1S upgrade adds an Indian-developed active radio-frequency seeker for terminal homing, improving accuracy against manoeuvring targets and enhancing resilience against electronic jamming compared to the original command-guided Akash.





Armenia was the first confirmed foreign buyer of the Akash system, signing for the MK-1S variant with deliveries beginning in late 2024. That sale provided India with a track record in the export market, which has since been used to pitch the system to other countries in the former Soviet space.





Armenia’s purchase was later followed by acquisitions of Indian radar, artillery, rocket systems, and vehicles, suggesting that initial missile deals can lead to broader defence partnerships.





Tajikistan and Turkmenistan currently rely on ageing Soviet and Russian-made air defence equipment, including S-125, Kub, Buk, and S-300 systems. Their stockpiles face increasing obsolescence, and evolving aerial threats have pushed both nations to diversify suppliers. Tajikistan, which hosts a Russian military base, faces persistent security challenges from Afghanistan.





Turkmenistan, strategically located near the Caspian Sea, is keen to strengthen its aerial shield against new threats. By turning to India, both countries are signalling trust in Indian defence technology and reducing dependence on Moscow.





India’s defence exports have already reached record highs, crossing ₹38,000 crore in 2025–26. The Akash joins other indigenous systems such as BrahMos, Pinaka, and Astra in finding buyers abroad.





Negotiations are also underway with African and South American nations for the newer Akash-NG variant, which offers extended range and advanced radar capabilities.





Former DRDO Chairman Kamat has projected that India’s defence export program is on track to achieve ₹50,000 crore by 2028–29, with Akash serving as a flagship product.





The export of Akash systems underscores the success of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which aims to make the country self-reliant in defence production while building a strong export base.





The missile’s proven operational record, including its performance during Operation Sindoor in 2025, has boosted international confidence. Its ability to counter swarming drones and advanced aerial threats makes it particularly relevant in modern warfare.





The deals with Tajikistan and Turkmenistan expand India’s strategic footprint in Central Asia, a region where it previously had limited defence engagement. If confirmed, these exports could pave the way for additional Indian systems to enter the region, reshaping the arms market and challenging Russia’s long-standing dominance.





Agencies







